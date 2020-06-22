Darren Sami demands an apology from his sexual and reproductive health team colleagues for the use of racial blur

Quickball player S. Sreesanth revealed that he had suicidal thoughts during the period in which he was banned for life by BCCI in August 2013 for his alleged involvement in the positioning scandal that rocked the 2013 Indian Premier League.

But in 2015, a special court in Delhi acquitted him of all charges. He has now revealed that he fought fierce suicide thoughts during that dark phase of his life.

Rajasthan Royals Bowler S Sreesanth interacts during the 2013 IPL match against RCB, April 29Ron Gaunt / IPL / SPORTZPICS

Sreesanth reported on his mental health and suicidal thoughts in 2013

“This is something I constantly fought with in 2013. There was everywhere I turned around, the easy way out, but my family kept me sane. I had to stay for my family. I knew they needed me,” Sreesanth, who had quoted Deccan Herald on part of India 2011 World Cup winner ODI team as saying.

Sreesanth said he was a good friend of actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died recently. Sushant was found stranded at his residence in Bandra (in Mumbai) on June 14 with his local help, leaving the industry and his fans shocked.

He has reportedly been fighting depression for the past few months and receiving treatment.

“That is why I raised the news of the death of Sushant Singh (Rajput) a lot, along with the fact that he was a good friend. I was on that edge but I came back because I knew how much it would hurt those who believed in me and loved me. I am writing a little book, it should be issued within a month Or so, about this episode, how you are not alone, and how if you are alone, this is not necessarily a bad thing because great things can come from this space of unity.

“These moments of loneliness can give you rare insights about your being. This is huge because people can’t appreciate who they are. I don’t like talking about this but there was a time when I was struggling to pay my bills. The 37-year-old said,” I didn’t know where My next meal will come. That is why I am so grateful for all the offers that hired me and trusted me. “

Photo from the World Cup-winning attacker, Peyser SirientReuters

IANS had previously reported that the Kerala Cricket Association said it would consider Sreesanth after its ban in September for Ranji’s team ended.

On depression, he said: “It is one of those topics that has been underrated or overrated too. You know I was afraid of the dark at some point. I couldn’t get out of the house and I didn’t allow anyone out of the house because I was afraid that I would be kidnapped. I was in deep depression at the time.I had all of these thoughts in my room but I couldn’t leave my room without a smile on my face because my father was not able to handle it.

“I did not want to show my weakness to them. I was completely alone in these moments, I was crying all the time trying to figure out where I went wrong and what happened to me.

“I used to live this double life and it was very difficult to deal with it. I was Sreesanth to the world and Gopu to the family, but in my room, I didn’t know who I was. That is why I started to discover hobbies and work on them seriously.”

In 2018, the Kerala state Supreme Court overturned the life ban imposed on the cricketer by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as canceled all actions against him. However, the Supreme Court Division Board reinstated the ban.

Sreesanth then transferred the Supreme Court against the order. Last year, in March, the Supreme Court upheld his guilt, but asked the British Chamber of Commerce and Industry to reduce the amount of his sentence. Cricket then relaxed his life ban to seven years, which will end in August this year.

Sreesanth, 37, has so far played 27 tests, 53 ODIs and 10T20Is, achieving 87, 75 and 7 wickets, respectively.