SRK’s Eid Tip: “Give yourself a hug.”

Shar Rukh Khan has a clever proposition to mark the feast, at a time of social distancing. The actor gave his festive greetings on his verified Twitter account on Saturday afternoon, and advised everyone to give themselves a “self-hug” on the holiday, as usual hugging would not be possible this year due to the Covid pandemic.

Shahrukh Khan.Instagram

Shahrukh Khan said on Twitter: “Eid Mubarak for everyone. This day and in fact every day may bring happiness of peace and health to all of your loved ones. Everyone embraces yourselves.”

The actor also shared a silhouette of his younger son, Abram, as he stretched his hands comfortably during prayer.

The star’s fans wished him this occasion. “Eid Mubarak for you and those who carry it in your heart. Thank you for your tweeting. Shah made the holiday full. Such a beautiful picture from the rays of the rising sun. Keep the Mubarak blessed with love, hope, happiness, peace and health.

A fan commented.

Shah Rukh Khan with his son.

“What a beautiful picture! A precious silhouette of a precious B&W owner, a scene of innocence, wishing peace, happiness and health for everyone like his kind father. Seeing AbRam and you, I see what love looks like. Eid Mubarak for all of you. Another fan wrote:” My Life envelops you with love and better Gifts. Tons of love. “

Another fan said, “This picture is very spiritual and pure. Abram must be very proud because you all … thank you for giving us our blessing with great purity. Your presence makes us believe in God.”