Police said that a police officer seriously injured in a mass stabbing in Glasgow is now in stable condition in hospital.
BC David White, 42, was injured when he responded to the accident at the city’s Park Inn Hotel on Friday.
He was among six injured and taken to hospital. The suspect was shot dead by the police.
Police said three of these victims were asylum seekers residing in the hotel and two hotel employees.
The officers stayed at the scene on West George Street in the city on Saturday.
Police in Scotland said that PC Whyte is in stable condition at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
The age of the other injured in the hospital is 18, 20, 38 and 53.
“They are all still in hospital. One is important but stable and two are in the Royal Glasgow Hospital. Two others are in stable condition at QEUH,” a police statement added.
Nicola Sturgeon wished all the injured “a speedy and complete recovery.”
Assistant Police Chief Steve Johnson said the incident was not treated as terrorism and that police were continuing to investigate the circumstances.
This comes at a time when the force has urged everyone who witnessed the accident or has footage of the events to send it over Scotland Police portal.
The investigation was called the Strathenberg process.
The armed police were called to the hotel at 12:50 on Friday after news of a stab – they arrived at the scene within two minutes.
Police said the suspect died after specialist officers shot him from the force.
It is understood that the 91 room hotel housed about 100 asylum seekers during the Corona Virus pandemic.
Scotland Police Chief Ian Livingston praised the “excellent professionalism” of the officers who responded to the accident.
He said that “terrible accidents” such as those seen in Glasgow on Friday “fortunately, are very rare in Scotland.”
He added: “My thoughts and best wishes are with the injured and their families, including our colleague Constable David White who was seriously injured in the line of duty. I offer my personal support to all those affected.”
“The officers were once again at risk to protect their citizens. Their professionalism as excellent police officers. I pay tribute to their courage, altruism and commitment to protecting the public.”
