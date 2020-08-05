Stacy Nagy’s obituary to her late husband David condemns Trump and people without masks: ‘Karma may find you all’

“Family members believed that David’s death was unnecessary,” she wrote. “They blame his death and the killing of all other innocent people on Trump and (Texas Governor Greg) Abbott and all the other politicians who didn’t take this pandemic seriously and were more concerned with their popularity and voices than their lives.”

Texas has more than 466,000 cases, the third-highest number of any state, according to the US Coronavirus Tracker on CNN. Many Texans used the obituary of their loved ones to summon Abbott’s state response to the virus, too, in a frank and emotional obituary.

Nagy writes that the blame for her husband’s death is also “the ignorant, self-centered, self-centered people who refused to follow doctors’ advice, believing that their” right “not to wear a mask is more important than killing the innocent.

More than 156,000 people died From the Corona virus in the United States. David died in late July in an intensive care unit in Texas, and the virus destroyed his body. Nagy wrote that his family was not allowed by his side.

Nagy wrote, “Dave did everything he was supposed to, but you didn’t.” “Shame on you all, and karma may find you all!”

Nagy Burnett told CNN reporter that she was dazed and angry when she wrote her husband’s obituary. She wanted to force her neighbors to wear masks and “place the blame”.

“It’s frustrating to learn that someone died and didn’t need to die, or at least they don’t need to die the way they did and the time they died,” Nagy said on her Tuesday appearance in Irene Burnett. Front. ”

Nagy said David, who is originally from California, retired in Texas and lived in Jefferson for several years before his death. He was loved by his family and friends for his fun needles.

Nagy said, “Dave was a character.” He was a fun-loving person who loved his family very much.

Nagy said that she lost the love of her life. She said it was a part of her – a part she thinks she lost early on.