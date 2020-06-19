“Star Spangled Logo”: “I don’t think it is appropriate” to play the American national anthem at professional sporting events, says Bruce Arena

“We don’t use the national anthem in movie theaters, on Broadway, and other events in the United States, and I don’t think it’s appropriate to have a national anthem before baseball, MLS.”

Arena added: “You are thinking about it in the American Football League, most of the players who are standing in the field during the national anthem are international players, and they are not even Americans.

“So why do we play the national anthem? With all due respect, I live in the greatest country in the world but I think it is not appropriate.”

“I was crying”

Glossy Banner It started as a poem entitled “Defending Fort McHenry”. It was written by Francis Scott Key in 1814 during the War of 1812. Muslims narrate the battle of Baltimore, a two-day siege between British and American forces.

The poem is set on a melody called “The Anacreontic Song”, which was composed in the late eighteenth century by a man named John Stafford Smith. The song was associated with Anacreontic Society, which was an amateur music club and singer named after the Greek poet Anacreon.

“Star-Spangled Banner” was not adopted as the official anthem of the United States until 1931, although it was already popular and had already been used by many American institutions at the time.

“As the coach of the national team at times with the national anthem, I was crying,” said Arena, coach of New England Revolution, coach of the national team on two separate occasions.

“I am honored to represent the United States in the World Cup and international matches. I believe the national anthem playing is clearly appropriate at these levels.

“But I wonder why we play the national anthem at professional sporting events in our country.”

Origins

“Star Spangled Banner” tradition of sporting events dates back to 1918 , When a live band played the song during the seventh half of the first game of the World Championship between the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox.

The country was at war, and it was just announced that baseball players would be recruited into the army soon.

The game took place in Chicago, but Red Sox reversed his opponents in playing the song in the series games.

Long before, he had played at a number of sporting events and by the end of World War II, the NFL Commissioner Elmer Leiden She ordered the song be played in every soccer match.

The national anthem’s playing at sporting events is seen as an opportunity to celebrate the freedom of the United States and honor the sacrifices of those who protected it.

kneeling

Colin Kaepernick The kneeling decision during the national anthem is not the first time that the anthem has been debated in sporting events.

In 1954, general manager of Baltimore Orioles Arthur Ellers Sad fans think that they don’t respect the hymn by speaking and laughing during the song.

Arena said it supports the right of people to kneel.

“Today I understand why people kneel,” he said. “We saw it with the women, we saw it in the NFL and I think they are respectable, it is appropriate.”

Speaking of his response to the Black Life movement, Arena added, “As an American and a white American, I am embarrassed by the situation that in 2020 we have this kind of racism in our country.

“It is no coincidence that some of these murders happen. There is a bias and there is racism and this is the time when people have to move forward and defend rightness.”