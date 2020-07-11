Starbucks will ask customers to wear masks

The company said in a statement on Thursday that the mandate is part of “Starbucks’ continuous efforts to prioritize the health and well-being” of its employees and customers during the epidemic.

Starbucks SBUX Requesting face or mask coverage replaces local laws in some states or cities that may not require one’s wear.Customers who refuse to wear a mask inside can be ordered by driving, picking up, or a sidewalk.

Starbucks made the cafe employees wear Mask or cover the face since April As part of the broader changes it has implemented to protect against Covid-19.

“The company is committed to playing a constructive role in supporting health and government officials as they work to reduce the spread of Covid-19,” Starbucks said in the statement.