Stars of the “Dukes of Hazard” defend the “Innocent” series amid the controversy of the Confederate flag

Confederate symbols descend across America – but not on the “Dukes of Hazard.”

Strike stars of the 1980s speak in defense of their popular program and car, General Lee, who is best known for the Confederate flag on its roof, as activists call Black Lives Matter to remove Confederate flags and statues across the country.

“I’ve never had an African-American come to me and have any problem with him at all,” says John Schneider, who played Bo Duke in CBS. Hollywood Reporter. “The right politically correct generation has gone out of control.”

“The situation in the country has clearly changed in the past 40 years,” said Tom Wobat, Schneider’s partner, who has played with Bo Luke Duke’s cousin, adding, “I feel lucky to live at a time when we can remedy some of the injustices of the past.” The car is innocent.

“The Dukes of Hazard were a united force,” Schneider added. “My mom, grandma, everyone wanted to watch it together. But who is benefiting from the split? …” The Dukes of Hazard “were toppled, I think unfairly.”

The creator of the series Gy Waldron says he “wholeheartedly supports the Black Lives Matter movement and its endeavor to tackle racism around the world,” but he insists that at the time, “nobody even linked the Confederate flag to slavery. It was simply part of our southern culture.”

The 1979-85 series, which became CBS’s top 10 rankings, was popular in publication and obtained by TV Land in 2015. But the cable network brought down “Dukes” later that year following the shooting of the Charleston Church by Dylann Roof , Who published letters supporting white supremacy and the Confederate flag before filming.