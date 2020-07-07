Stephen Matts fires from Mets after a dominant outing

Stephen Matz was sharp in a triple simulation game at Citi Field on Monday, and at least one of his colleagues liked what he saw.

“It looked really good,” said Jacob Degrum after Matz finished. “It was very impressive, perhaps the best I’ve seen in a long time. It was so cool.”

Matz criticized the first three players he faced: Andres Jimenez, Thomas Nido and Robinson Cano.

The fact that Matz had already done up to three encouraging roles for director Luis Rojas, who expects to use Matz as part of a traditional five-man tournament in what would be a funky season – if played.

“It was amazing,” Rojas said. “The archers all look great. I spoke to the hunters on the side after each half [Monday] And [Wilson] Ramos praised Matz for his appearance. ”

Rojas loved how Matz was able to use the fastball and break the ball while he was ahead in counting, as well as changing and curve ball while outing.

“He was playing with his stadiums today and he seemed to be in an average condition,” Rojas said. Like Jake [Sunday]. I’m excited about guys keeping their shape. They have communicated with outstanding coaches and performances as it appears. We see it up close. I am excited for a few days of simulation games, matching defeats and hitters. “

The content of Matz’s spin was not guaranteed after the post-season signatures of Michael Washa, who appeared in a simulation match later on Monday, and Rick Porcello. But with Noah Cinderegaard out for the season following Tommy John’s surgery this spring, the role of Matz will be more important than expected.

Degrum clearly enjoyed seeing his initial colleagues.

“Everything was in the right place,” said Degrum. “It was exploding from his hand, so it was fun to watch it.”

While Degrum was speaking to reporters in a Zoom call, he seemed to be talking to Matz at some point.

“Just go out and compete,” said Degrum. “That’s all you can do: throw the stadium with the intent of each step. I think the upside [for Matz] Unbelievable. “

Among the challenges facing Matz and the rest of the rotation will be to increase the stadium toll in three weeks of the Spring 2.0 training.

“They appeared in good condition, but not with them [regular] Rojas said. “We have no time to move on to the regular season.”

For Matz and others, Rojas said the coaching staff will set a schedule “almost every day, from day to day” instead of planning the entire spring as they do in traditional spring training.

“You want freshmen to start at the beginning of this short period of the season deeper than before,” said Rojas. “But we definitely need to get there.”