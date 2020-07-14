Stephen Tayo captures the sacred kinship of Nigerian twins

written by Tom Seymour, CNN

About 50 miles north of Lagos, Ipoh Ura, a rural sleeper town with about 92,000 citizens, is located. The Ibo Ora tribe is inhabited by members of the Yoruba tribe, which makes up about 21% of the population of Nigeria.

While exact statistics are discussed, anthropologists are united: Aibo-aura has a large number of twins. Last year, when the government sponsored a festival to celebrate them, over 2000 twins attended. Therefore, the city was named the “Capital of the World for Twins”.

But the large number of twins corresponds to another cultural phenomenon: the twins are revered in the Yoruba culture as gifts from God, and double entities are protected by spirits and possess magical powers.

This unique cultural perspective inspired the latest series for 24-year-old Europa photographer Stephen Tayo , Whose ancestors were from Igbo ora. The series entitled “Ibige” after the term used to refer to the twins in the Yoruba culture.

From the series “Ibiji” directed by Stephen Tayo credit: Courtesy of Stephen Tayo

Tayo, who grew up in Ikere-Ekiti, Nigeria and now lives in Lagos, is not a twin by himself, but he wanted to tell “a story that defines my tribe.”

“It was really important for me to determine how twins are seen in our culture,” Tayo said in a telephone interview. “The other tribes see the twins as a loathing pre-colonial and post-colonial era, but Yoruba consider them a blessing.”

For Tayo, “Ibeji” points to a more conceptual and multiplayer approach to photography compared to his street style photography on Vogue.com, Dazed Digital and Nataal. His subjects, friends or members of his wider community were photographed in their homes or on the streets of Lagos for six months.

From the series “Ibiji” directed by Stephen Tayo credit: Courtesy of Stephen Tayo

Tayo allowed his subjects to design themselves as they liked, but, revealing, most siblings chose to be photographed dressed in similar clothes. Whereas some twins put on Tayo with distinctly aesthetics – longer or shorter hair, for example – others presented themselves as if they were the same person who inhabited two bodies, and mirror-like strikes.

“The twins I photographed all have different ways of expressing themselves, but some are difficult to distinguish,” Tayo said. “I wanted to understand how (two people) can look alike and dress alike, but they have a different ideology and a different personality.”

From the series “Ibiji” directed by Stephen Tayo credit: Courtesy of Stephen Tayo

While Yoruba worship the twins, they only worship when they are seen as lonely. The traditional belief is that twins are given superhero protection that extends to their families and clans. But if one twin dies, this protection evaporates. The parents of the deceased twin often cost Papalaw – similar to the priest – to carve a wooden figure to represent the deceased twin, who Then they care about it As if he were a real person.

The scene is further complicated when one looks at Nigeria as a whole, as other tribes across the region do not share the Yoruba celebration with twins.

From the series “Ibiji” directed by Stephen Tayo credit: Courtesy of Stephen Tayo

“Other Nigerian cultures before colonialism saw that multiple births are a biological omen and a harbinger of bad will,” Tayo wrote in a statement to the artist.

This could be a life or death issue. Speaking to Reuters Last year, Stevens Olsula Ajay, who runs Karma Heritage House Est A shelter for children at risk of killing children in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, said that two twin children in certain cultures are killed with poisonous plants or left in a room until they die of starvation. When mothers die during childbirth, the twins are attached to her body and buried.

From the series “Ibiji” directed by Stephen Tayo credit: Courtesy of Stephen Tayo

So, having twins means you are often introduced to this. In his artistic statement, Tayo writes: “Because of the myths surrounding the twins, many people treat twins as one unit, and determine their value to the tribe through their closeness and emotional familiarity between spouses. Individuality is upset, and fraternal twins are considered less” authentic “than identical twins.”

From the series “Ibiji” directed by Stephen Tayo credit: Courtesy of Stephen Tayo

“I was trying to balance the psychological balance between the pressure that should be identical and the natural desire to have a different and distinct mindset … because being a Europa twin has a huge impact on how twins are formed and looking at their own sense,” Tayo said.

“I was interested in this question: What is the feeling that a person’s identity is always defined as someone else?”