Steve schmidt: this is the most concise – and brutal – republican rejection of donald trump you will ever read

Yes, he says (and tweet) things that no previous president can speak publicly. Yes, it works without any plan or plan, and instead chooses to place it in the suite. Yes, he credits everything and blames nothing. Yes, it has eliminated decades of carefully crafted relationships with friends – and enemies around the world.

But there is a lot to be said about Trump’s radicalism, as it completely abolishes itself.

But every now and then, someone can break through the mess – and fix what makes Trump as unconventional as the president. Over the weekend, Steve Schmidt, who directed John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign, was that person in an interview on MSNBC.

“Donald Trump was the worst president this country has ever seen. And I’m not saying that excessively. He is. But he is a president who followed me. And he brought this country in three short years to a place of weakness that is simply unimaginable if you think about where we are today. From the day Barack Obama left office, many of us on that day were very skeptical and very concerned about what the Trump presidency would be, but this is a moment of unparalleled national humiliation.

“When you listen to the boss, these are the idiot’s idiots. Foolish. I don’t use these words to name the call. I use them because they are the exact words of the English language to describe his behavior. His actions. We’ve never seen a level of incompetence, a level of amazing incompetence on a daily basis by anyone In the history of the country that has been charged with great responsibilities.

“It’s amazing that this man is the President of the United States. The man, the fraudster man, from New York City. Many bankruptcies, failed business, realistic presentation, describing him as something that he had not been before. Successful businessman. Well, he’s the state president The United States now, and the man who said he would make the country great again. He brought death, suffering and economic collapse on a truly legendary scale. Let us be clear. This does not happen in every country around the world. Earthquake – We are the place where you are most likely to die from this disease. We are with the most shattered economy. We are because of the fool that sits in the oval office behind the firm. “

As I said: it is brutal. But it is also a conclusively brief assessment of what Trump’s behavior in office means – from coronaviruses to protests over police brutality and return – to the Republican Party and the country.

But Schmidt is also a lifelong Republican. He worked on the Lamar Alexander Presidential Campaign of 2000. He worked on the Capitol Hill for Republicans. He served as director of communications in the Republican House campaign arm. Shepherd Arnold Schwarzenegger, a Republican, was helped in California. He ran the McCain campaign.

This is not someone who has had a frequent relationship outside with the Republican Party. Schmidt was a partisan fighter throughout most of his career. He has been a Republican for much longer than Donald Trump.

Thus, while it may be easy for Trump’s loyalists to reject Schmidt’s condemnation of the president, it is not so simple. Yes, Schmidt is someone who has made no secret of his aversion to Trump. But this does not mean that everything he says about the president above is wrong. Or it should be ignored.