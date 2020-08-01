Steve Smith says on IPL 13, he is disappointed that he will not be held in India

Smith was in great shape against PakistanTwitter / cricket.com.au

Rajasthan Royal team captain Steve Steve Smith has expressed his disappointment about playing this year’s Indian Premier League outside India. The thirteenth edition of the cash-rich league, which was postponed in March due to a coronavirus pandemic, will take place in the UAE from September.

Last week, IPL Chair Brig. Battle assured IANS that this year’s League would take place between September 19 and November 8, and the same thing had been reported to the franchises.

Smith contract on IPL in the United Arab Emirates

Smith stated that players will have to adapt to the circumstances of the United Arab Emirates, but this will not be a problem, he says, everyone will be keen to enter the field and play cricket with high quality after stopping the coronavirus.

Smith told reporters via video conference after the premiere of the documentary “Documentary” in Rajasthan Royals inside the story that showcases the team’s IPL campaign for 2019.

“The conditions in Dubai can be similar to what you get in India or they can be different, it’s about adapting quickly to what fits the situation. Obviously a couple of players have had experience playing there before. I think IPL was there in 2014 So many people have played IPL there before.

“I think players will jump out of their skins to play some kinds of high-quality cricket. Obviously it’s disappointing that he’s not in India. We definitely liked playing there.”

Smith also talked about the possibility for players to enter the tournament a little rusty given that some of them had not played international cricket for a while after COVID-19 stopped. The Australian spitfire men said that everyone would be on the same boat with this regard, so there would be no additional advantage for any team in particular.

Smith did not like the idea of ​​Gowtham bowling game to Narin in powerplay.Hotstar Screengrab

Smith said: “Yes, it was difficult. Not many players played cricket. From this point of view, it will be a competition even.”

“Everyone will go through the same kind of preparation which is nice. It has been incredibly different times and men are trying to restore their cricket in any way possible.

He added, “It will definitely be very exciting when the IPL revolves around this for sure.”

Meanwhile, the youngest star of Royals Ryan Barrage also spoke about the return of IPL. It became a household name last year after half a century against the capitals of Delhi. In 17 years and 175 days, Parag holds the record for being the youngest player to score IPL fifty.

“The pressure is there only if I think about it. To be honest, I don’t think about all these lines, no matter what the media or anything people say,” Baraj said.

“It will be another year for me … I will start again, I will not think of anything and only do what the team wants me to do and play freely and show my abilities.”