Strictly Come Dancing: The Shortest Series planned for 2020

Otty Mabus and Kevin Fletcher crowned the winners of the 2019 series





Come Dance will strictly return to BBC One this fall, but the 2020 series will be slightly shorter than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The BBC said the changes will be made to “ensure that the best standards that the public knows and loves are presented.”

“The safety of our staff and crew is of utmost importance to us,” she said, noting promising updates “at the appropriate time.”

The announcement comes after news that the trainee series has been canceled this year.

The BBC has not announced the duration of the Strictly Series for 2020 and the number of celebrities who will participate in it. It usually starts neatly in September and ends in mid-December.

Kevin Clifton and AJ Pritchard will leave, but the group of professional dancers will remain the same.

The remote exercises are scheduled to start at the end of July and can be isolated with the main production members.

However, it is not certain whether Bruno Tonioli will be able to combine his wise role with his duties in offering the strict US sister-to-dance with the stars.

The schedules of the two shows usually coincide, necessitating many voyages across the Atlantic to the noisy Italian.

Former Emerald actor Kelvin Fletcher won the final last year, having entered as a substitute in the last minute for Jamie Ling made by In Chelsea.

Fletcher’s victory alongside professional dancer Oti Mabuse was the first major final victory for the latter since joining the show in 2015.

Ling may return to compete in this year’s series, along with other rumored contenders such as the previous BBC 1 Maya Gamma introduction.

