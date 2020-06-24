Suddenly India’s huge crater lake suddenly became rosy

Usually large bodies of water do not change much within short periods of time. Aside from freezing in winter in colder climates, lakes are usually very flexible to change. India’s famous Lunar Lake challenges this idea Its color shift dramatically From dark green to light pink in what appears to be a very short period of time.

The color change was so exciting that the lake, which is located in a huge meteor crater, is now a bigger tourist destination than it really was. The best part? Scientists do not know for sure what caused the rapid change in color.

The lake itself is very private, and not only because its presence is associated with a meteorite strike. Its location is somewhat remote, and the water in the lake is very alkaline and very salty. For decades, the lake had a deep bluish green color, and visitors stopped because the landscape – specifically the mountain ring around the edge of the crater – is just cool.

“India Lonar Crater began to cause confusion soon after it was identified in 1823 by a British officer named CJE E. Alexander,” NASA says about the crater. “Lonar Crater sits inside the Deccan Plateau – a huge plain of volcanic basalt rocks remaining from eruptions about 65 million years ago. Its location in this basaltic field of some geologists indicates that it was a volcanic crater. Today, however, it is understood that Lonar Crater is caused by a meteorite impact It happened 35,000 to 50,000 years ago. “

Small temples constructed over hundreds of years are spread out over the ring of the crater and lake. As for wildlife, you will not find much in the lake itself, because the lake is too salty to prevent fish species from contacting it at home. It is an interesting place, and now that some invisible force has completely changed the color of the lake, it has become more interesting.

When a large amount of water changes color, it is usually associated with changes in the microorganisms present there. Scientists have not discovered the cause of the Lunar Lake color swap, but it seems the most reasonable theory is that the lake bears a strong flowering of algae or perhaps a more dramatic shift in its chemical composition.

My intuition is that this lake has periodic pink algal flowers, which may not differ from the alkaline lakes in East Africa and even the “red tide” at sea. James Andrews from AccuWeather explains. “Another possibility – even more speculative because I’m not a chemist by trade – is precisely the formation of suspended iron oxide or hydroxide molecules as a result of some kind of chemical change or pH.”

Whatever the case, there will definitely be plenty of eyes on the lake to see if she decides to return again, and may offer some additional context for her behavior.