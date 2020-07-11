Sudeep on the role of Sanjay Dutt in KGF 2: I wouldn’t do what he can

Kiccha Sudeep denied the rumors that she was offered a role in the KGF franchise. This clarification comes after speculation began with rounds that he turned down the offer to play the character now played by Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.

He said in an interview, “I was only called to see the movie when KGF completed: Chapter One.” He is happy that Sanjay Dutt is working on Yash-starrer.

The actor, who was last seen in Dabangg 3 from Salman Khan, added, “I am just happy that Sanjay Dutt Sir is doing KGF: Chapter 2, as I would never do what he is capable of.” Kiccha Sudeep played negative roles in several big banner movies outside Karnataka.

Since he easily assumed such roles, a section of sandalwood pioneers felt that Sudeep would be perfect for the Adheera opponent’s character in KGF 2. That paved the way for rumors, which now ended with Kiccha’s illustration.

It should be noted that Sodeep sincerely praised the trailer of Yash and Srinidhi Shetty. He posted, “The volcano seems to be erupting. My best #KGF team. Hats from Prashanth for his mind-boggling vision. He has moved with the team to another level … Yash looks great. Kudos hombalefilms for their passion.[sic]”

Sudeep is currently working on Shiva Karthik – director Kotigobba 3 and Phantom from Anup Bhandari.

On the other hand, the shooting of KGF 2 is not complete. The team is anxiously awaiting the completion of the remaining 20 percent of the filming once the full insurance is lifted.

The film is scheduled for release on October 23.