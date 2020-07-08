Susan Khan visited the salon after four months

The wife of former actor Hrithik Roshan, Susan Khan, managed to go to her salon nearly four months after the close, and she is naturally cheerful.

Moving on to Instagram stories, Sussanne posted a photo showing her photo in Face Shield, along with salon staff.

“Hair cutting and spa treatment on a day after 4 months !!” Susanna wrote, and also thanked the salon staff for her explanation.

Sosan currently lives with Hrithik at the latter’s house. The two decided to stay together to care for their children amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In April, Hrithik wrote a lengthy “thank-you” note for Susan.

“It is inconceivable for me, as a parent, to think of having to separate from my children at a time when the country is practicing closures. It is unfortunate to see the world gathering together as one at this time of uncertainty and profound prospects months of social exclusion and potential closures Perhaps for several weeks.

As the world talks about the convergence of humanity, I think it represents more than just a private idea for parents sharing custody of their children. How to keep their children close to them without infringing on the right of the other, who also has the same right to be with his / her children. “