Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “Request an urgent case survey” regarding his death

Shweta Singh Rajput Shweta Singh Kirti has written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to intervene in the case of her brother’s death. She has stated that she trusts the Indian judicial system and does not want to tamper with any evidence in the ongoing investigation by the Mumbai police.

She wrote on Instagram: “I am the sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and request an urgent survey of the entire case. We believe in the Indian judicial system and expect justice at all costs. NarendramodiPMOIndia #JusticeForSushant #SatyamevaJayate,”

Sushant has no godfather

Shweta Singh Kirti said that Sushant Singh Rajput had no godfathers in Bollywood and there was no one in the movie industry to help them. She claims, “My dear sir somehow my heart says you stand by the truth. We are from a very simple family. My brother was not a godfather when he was in Bollywood and we have no one now. My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure that all Something that is dealt with in a sterile way and no evidence is tampered with. Expect justice to prevail. “

A day earlier, she had shared her brother’s handwritten plans on the whiteboard in the coming weeks. And it was published, “Bhai’s White Board where he was planning to start exercise and Transcendental Meditation on June 29 every day. So he was planning for the future. #Justiceforsushantsinghrajput”

The position of the Maharashtra government

On the other hand, there was a lot of demand for a CBI investigation into his death. However, the Maharashtra state government has shown no interest in submitting the case to the Central Agency.

Maharashtra Prime Minister Udhav Thakirai said on Friday that the government has confidence in the Mumbai police. “The State Police and Mumbai Police are fighting the Covid-19 epidemic. They are Covid-19 warriors and not trusting them is an insult to them. I would like to tell all fans of Sushant Singh Rajput that they should trust the Mumbai Police and pass on any information you have (on the case) to them.” .

On the other hand, Patna police have filed a flight information area against actress Ria Chakraborty and five others. The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case against it and others.