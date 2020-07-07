Sushant’s Dil Bechara’s trailer exceeds 6 million likes and beat SRK’s Zero and Vijay’s Bigil for life

Dell BecharaTwitter

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara created a history by posting the most likes on YouTube in less than 24 hours. She broke the record for SRK’s Zero and Vijay’s Bigil.

Fox Star Hindi released the long-awaited trailer for Sushant Singh Raj Rajput’s latest movie, Dil Bechara, on her YouTube channel at 4 pm on Monday, July 6. The video, which lasted for 2.43 minutes, opened with an overwhelming response with everyone talking about it on social media, and started heading away minutes after it reached the network.

Trailer Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi recorded over 30 million views in less than 24 hours to become the highest-grossed trailer for an Indian movie, outperforming all previous Bollywood records. The video for Mukesh Chhabra still directed first on YouTube.

Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanji in del BecharaInstagram

Vijay’s Bigil and Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero trailers have recorded 2.3 and 2 million likes or likes on YouTube since its release. Trailer Dil Bechara broke records in just six hours and scored 5.7 million likes so far. It has already become one of the most liked trailers on the world level. As the video continues to trend, one cannot stop wondering if it is on the global list in the near future.

Dil Bechara is an upcoming romantic drama based on John Green’s 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. The movie, which represents Mukesh Chhabra’s first director appearance is a love story for two ordinary people with an unusual love story. Kizie and Manny, two cancer patients, embark on a deep, discontinuous, high and gentle journey in the heart of this crazy little thing called “life.”

Sanjana Sanghi with Sushant Singh Rajput at Del BecharaTwitter

By going through a tragic development in their lives, and how they explore funny, exciting and tragic works for being alive and in love, the core of Del Bechara is formed. The trailer provides a glimpse of the layout and explains what viewers can expect from the movie. Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan are in the lead roles of the film, which will be shown on Disney + Hotstar as of July 24.