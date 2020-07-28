According to the report, an average of 65,000 meals were served at 8 pm on average. Every day to make sure food arrives in time for dinner.representative

Amid the Corona virus, citizens took cooking and even bread at home. However, a new report, StatEATistics: The Quarantine Edition by Swiggy, revealed that Indians issued 5.5 lakh orders for biryani chicken during the nationwide closure.

Swiggy said the food delivery platform had delivered about 323 million kg of onions and 56 million kg of bananas through groceries.

Also, the lavish meal was never completed without indulging in candy, and supported the survey which showed that 1,29,000 requests for lava chocolate cake were placed during the closing period. This was followed by orders for the Gulab Jamun cake and elegant mousse cake, according to the report.

Swiggy also provided nearly 120,000 birthday cakes during the closing.

The data showed that the food delivery platform delivered more than 73,000 bottles of antiseptics and handwashing with 47,000 face masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Regarding food when people were not whipping dalgunas or banana bread, they found comfort in the biryani, which continued to rule the roost with nearly 5.5 orders of lakh,” the company said in a statement.

According to the report, a large group of consumers resorted to penetrating evergreen kidneys to live on instant noodles. About 3,50,000 packs of this perfect, easy-to-cook meal were ordered while closed.

Also, Swiggy’s Hope, Not Hunger’s initiative was raised over Rs. 10 crore, which helped provide 30 lakh meals to those in need during the closing period.

