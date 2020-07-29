Swing TikTok Challenge: Save Ely and Tredegar Teens from Childrens Swings

Photo copyright

It is believed that one of TikTok’s challenges is behind a number of rescue operations for teenagers trapped in the ups and downs of children.

Firefighters were called up and down in the UK to free the youths who tried to portray themselves using children’s swings before they got stuck.

The Southern Wales Fire Service has been called in for two incidents this week alone in Cardiff and Blinow Point.

Service tweeted: “If you are over four years old, please do not try and get one!”

It might hurt when our crews try to get you out.

These calls delay the firefighting crew from other emergencies. ^ NR Southern Wales Rescue and Rescue Service (SWFireandRescue) July 28, 2020

Firefighters said such calls, at Eli in Cardiff and Tredegar in Blaenau Point, prevented flight crews from attending other emergencies.

Earlier in July, a video of a 14-year-old girl from Oxfordshire rescued from a swing by firefighters topped the headlines around the world.

Liani MacLean was at a local park in Faringdon when she got stuck after climbing a swing of a child.

Firefighters managed to release her after she was suspended for 90 minutes.

Another swing event was reported in Bedfordshire earlier this week.

A 14-year-old boy was stuck in Wigmore Park in Lawton on Sunday for half an hour before being rescued by a firefighting crew in Bedfordshire without injury.

They said: “Please remind teenagers that they are called the ups and downs of children for some reason!”

The Greater Manchester Manchester service also asked people not to “waste their time” after receiving three calls about “fake” accidents.