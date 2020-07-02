Taiwan offers fake trips for those who really miss travel

A representative picture

Are you deprived of the experience of traveling while coronavirus insurance? There is one Taiwanese airport that has the solution – a false path where you check in, and are subject to passport and security control and even plane boarding. You never leave.

Songshan Airport in downtown Taipei began Thursday giving travelers the opportunity to do so, with 60 people keen to go, albeit anywhere.

About 7,000 people applied to participate, and the winners were randomly chosen. More fake flying experiences will be conducted in the coming weeks.

“I really want to leave the country, but because of the epidemic, many flights cannot fly,” said Hsiao Chun Wei, 38, who brought her young son.

Passengers received a boarding pass, and passed through security and immigration before boarding an Airbus A330 from Taiwan’s largest airline, China Airlines, where the flight attendants spoke to them.

“I hope the epidemic will end soon so we can really fly away,” said a 48-year-old woman, whose family name is Tsai.

The airport uses this event to showcase complete renovations while passengers stay away, and to inform people about the coronary virus prevention steps they take.

airport security [Representational Image]Reuters

Songshan usually owns flights to Tokyo, Seoul and many Chinese cities, and is also an important local center.

Taiwan emerged relatively unscathed from the epidemic thanks to early and effective prevention steps, but has largely closed its borders since mid-March. She advised citizens not to travel abroad except in the case of extreme necessity.

As the number of operating flights decreased, the number of passengers decreased by 64% in the first five months of 2020 compared to the same period last year, according to the government.

However, at a bright spot, domestic travel flourishes.

Taiwan’s two main domestic airlines – China Mandarin Airlines and EVA Air from Eva Air – added additional capacity during the summer to the sun-drenched marine islands in Taiwan and the rugged East Coast.