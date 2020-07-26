Take advantage of the previous epidemic momentum

Rangers allotted 2.0 training camps to return to the hockey brand they were playing before the regular season was suspended.

Returning to the three extra goals in the match they scored in the last ten games. Returning to the cohesion the team finally found after months of crossbreeding many new faces. Return to the competitiveness that prompted them to make the final cut in the playoffs.

“I don’t want to forget what happened in the last 2¹ / last months of the season, when we were playing good hockey, and we had continuity between our lines,” said coach David Quinn.

For the past two weeks of the training camp, Rangers have collectively expressed their plan to continue where they left off. Quinn revealed that he felt as if he was already training hockey on the playoff before closing the coronavirus pandemic, keeping in mind that the team was brilliantly fighting and qualifying to qualify for the organization’s first bid for the tournament since the 2016-17 season.

Now, with less than a week up to the Toronto hurricane series playing, the challenge is back.

“We kind of wanted to get back and meet where we left off,” he said. “Because we felt we were playing good hockey and giving ourselves a chance, day and night, to do the things we were doing.”

Quinn, who will be coaching in his first season, has never wasted any time distinguishing his expanded roster when he started Training Camp 2.0. He separated the players who spent more time with the AHL team member, Hartford Wolf Pack, and other leads from the main list on the first day. There are many sites included in the list.

Rangers’ lines and defensive pairings remained relatively intact, with the exception of changes prompted by external factors – such as Brendan Limio’s commentary, and the health of Chris Kreider and Michael Haley on the injured list.

Entering and knowing how he wants the squad to look will have allowed Quinn to shift his focus elsewhere. The only area he said he wanted to polish before the break was honing the team’s defensive zone structure and pinching the ball, and that’s exactly what Quinn has accomplished in the past two weeks.

A few players alluded to feel comfortable throughout the team that was not present at the start of the 2019-20 season. With Quinn’s message to return to how the team was playing before stopping, Rangers were allowed to come to the camp to find out their role.

In contrast, Rangers find it easier to return to a competitive mindset.

“Neither team has played since March, so the situation is completely different, and we just have to go into this with the mindset of doing everything we can,” said Mika Zebanigad. “Try to return to the way we played when we finished the season, before it paused.”