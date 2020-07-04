Take the fourth of July to reject all the haters of America

On July 4, 1926, in a speech in the city of Fraternal Love, President Calvin College said: “At the end of 150 years, the four corners of the earth uniting to come to Philadelphia in connection with the Holy Shrine in recognition of gratitude are a very wonderful service, which some of the inspiring men here have provided to humanity, So much so that it remains a prominent support for free government all over the world. “

Nearly a century later, the legacy of these inspiring men is in question. On this Independence Day, there should be no apology for the greatest nation that ever existed. Today, we celebrate the glory and unending shame of the United States of America.

Today there are members of the elite who are highly educated but wise, who consider the American experience a failure. They think it was not good at first. In our city, the New York Times has devoted its vast resources to spreading this malicious lie.

But you will not read this on these pages on July 4.

About two months after the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the newspaper’s founder, Alexander Hamilton, was serving under the command of General George Washington – and losing the Battle of Brooklyn heavily.

How hopeful that the issue had appeared in its quiet moments, haunted by the expected feeling that their nascent nation would perish. Many of us have the same fear today.

But they did not lose. Neither do we.

This year, while left-wing saboteurs and liberal advocates are tearing up the statues of the founding fathers in a show of staggering ignorance, we must stand as Americans and announce in full harmony of the most diverse nations on earth that the United States is and will always remain our beloved homeland.

On Independence Day, my neighbor Bruno, who immigrated here from Italy 50 years ago, grills hot dogs and plays with his grandchildren. On Independence Day, the Chinese family on the other side of my classroom home in Brooklyn, which speaks English as much as I speak Mandarin, will celebrate their new life as free citizens.

On Independence Day, the sad and broken souls that burst out of wrath against this nation cannot extinguish the joy of ordinary men and women whose daily lives give a quiet testament to the lasting promise of 1776.

On Independence Day, there should be no caveats. No self-denying apologies, confessions, or struggle sessions like the Maoists. No trigger warnings.

As Donald Rumsfeld once said: “Who do we want to provide leadership in the world? Someone else?” On Independence Day, we remember that freedom was not granted – we demanded it. On Independence Day, we are all full brothers and sisters of freedom.

This is the nation where, in memory of live slavery, Booker T. Du Bois climbed the apex of academia and became familiar names. The land where Jews flee the massacres found refuge and opportunity. A land of every faith, every language, every religion. Why do they work? Because before and after all our differences, we are all American.

Is America just a government system, an abstract set of rights and procedures? Is it just a vast and prosperous land? Is it an economic system? No. America is all of these things, of course, but America is not just a word, nor a mere abstraction. America as a whole, the great living fortress of our freedom that protects even those who will foolishly destroy it. America is a nation.

So be proud of Independence Day, proud of our nation. Do not let the naysayers frustrate you.

Sixty years after College’s talk in Philadelphia, another president, Ronald Reagan, made statements on Independence Day from New York Harbor.

He said: “My American friends, we are known around the world as a confident and happy people.

Tonight, there is so much to celebrate and so many blessings to be grateful for. If it is good to talk about dangerous things, it is important and the American proverb to have some fun. Now, let’s have a little fun – let’s start the party! “

David Marcus is a New York federal reporter.