Tall Dark Stranger achieved a neck victory in Meadowlands Pace

After 42 years of drought, women control Meadowland Peace. Saturday night, coach Nancy Tucker of Tall Dark Stranger won the 44th edition of $ 636,650 for children 3 years, just over a year after coach Linda Toscano won the Best In Show award.

Tall Dark Stringer (1-2), led by Yannick Gingras, dueled with Bobby Rob Hanover in stretching and dug deep to score a neck victory at 1:47 2/5. Aliog Hanover finished third.

The Dark Stringer ($ 3) win was the first for Tacter and the second for Gingras in the distinct Meadowlands race.

Partner owner Pak Shafi said: “I was really worried at the top, I thought we’d lose outright.” “Papi Rob is a great horse, and Stranger must resist as he has shown his love and heart. He has this hero in it.”

Earlier in the evening on a betting-laden card, Jimbanzi (3-5) won the $ 464,900 Hamletonian maturity for a 4-year-old baker at 2:05 4/5 for a distance of 1 ¹ / ₈-mile.

Demonstrated by Marcus Melander and paid by Brian Sears, Jimbanzi ($ 3.40) showed why he had the highest horse rank in North America as he beat 13th to easily score three wins over forbidden trade.

Dansen Low ($ 39) won $ 391,300, William R.

At the Stanley Monument, which was divided into two sections, 142,250 dollars, noon (4-5) appeared and ready for Money (5-2) victors.

Back Of The Neck ($ 3.60) won its division for 3-year-old males at 1:52, while Ready for Money ($ 7.40) returned home at 1:51 4/5.