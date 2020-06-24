Bihar Police sticking a notice outside Sido’s house

The sources said a lawmaker at the ruling Trinamul conference in West Bengal, Tamunnash Josh, died on Wednesday, adding that the 60-year-old lawmaker from the southern Barajanas 24 region had suffered from multi-member failure and heart attack early Wednesday.

Gosh tested Covid 19 positively in May. He has been hospitalized since adding the sources. His condition has been critical for the past three days.

Tamonash Ghosh

A Kaligat resident here, Gush was a legislator for the Valta seat in the vicinity. He was taken to hospital on May 22 and tested Covid-19 positive the next day. Sources said that he was admitted to a hospital in the city immediately.

“He left a void that would be difficult to fill”: CM Mamata Banerjee condoles

“Very sad. Tamonash Ghosh, 3 times MLA from Falta and party treasury since 1998 had to leave us today. He has been with us for more than 35 years. He has been dedicated to the cause of people and the party. He contributed a lot through his social work,” Prime Minister Mamata Banerji tweeted.

“He left a vacuum that will be difficult to fill,” Banerjee said. “On behalf of all of us, we extend my heartfelt condolences to his wife, daughter, friends, and entrepreneurs.”