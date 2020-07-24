Photo copyright

Valley Thames Police Comment on the photo

Jesse Cole, Henry Long and Albert Powers (left to right) will be judged at Old Bailey next Friday.





Three teenagers were convicted of computer manslaughter Andrew Harper, who died after being dragged by a car on a road.

PC Harper suffered catastrophic fatal injuries when his ankles were caught in a belt behind a car driven by Henry Long in August 2019.

Long, 19, earlier admitted the manslaughter but was acquitted of the murder.

Albert Powers and Jesse Cole, both 18 years old, were acquitted of murder but were convicted in Old Pelly of manslaughter.

Speaking outside the court, a PC widow, Harper Lacey, said she would feel “painful pain” for the rest of her life because of “brutal and unjustified killing.”

She said she was “very disappointed” with the provisions of manslaughter, and “was shocked and dismayed.”

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media Lacey Harper read a statement outside the court

After the convictions, it can now be revealed that the jurors at trial must receive special protection after the police received intelligence partners from the killers who were planning to intimidate them.

Kill the computer that sparked a wave of love

The jury heard that PC Harper was dragged over a mile along the rural lanes in Berkshire after he and a colleague responded to quad bike theft reports.

This shift officially ended four hours earlier.

The 28-year-old married became “separated” at the back of Toledo seat after he “unintentionally” walked with both feet in a pull rope ring as he tried to arrest a suspect.

Prosecutors said the Abingdon road police officer “swung from side to side like a pendulum” after Long walked to escape from the scene.

The court heard that the seat traveled more than a mile about A4 before the PC Harper separated and died on the way.

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media Footage of a police patrol car shows the circumstances that led to the death of BC Harbor

Jonathan Ledlow QC had previously told the jury that the defendants were ready to use force “if they were met with resistance.”

Ledlow said the trio had a large ax, three levers and a hammer and were “clearly determined to steal the quad bike” from a house near Stanford Dingley.

The court heard that it is clear that they “intend, if met with resistance, to do grave damage to the crime of theft or to secure their escape.”

During the trial, the prosecution said he had sought to charge him with murder after he alleged that the defendants were aware that the officer was dragged behind the car.

PC Harper, from Wallingford, Oxfordshire, was only married for four weeks to his childhood sweetheart before he died.

Within weeks, he and his wife were to spend their honeymoon in the Maldives.

After the verdict was pronounced, Mrs. Harper said: “There is no punishment or judgment that will bring back my amazing, unselfish and heroic husband.

“The results of this trial that I had hoped would do justice – but in reality there is no difference in the agonizing pain of the heart that I will continue to feel for the rest of my life.

“Andrew took us on that terrible night last year, stole his life and changed the lives of his family and friends forever.”

She added that she now faces her “life sentence” which will be “more painful” than those who will be imprisoned for the death of her husband.

Photo copyright

PA Media Comment on the photo

BC Harbor married his childhood sweetheart, Lacey, four weeks before his death





In Old Bailey

Michael Rice, BBC News

Actions against the three teenage killers Andrew Harper suffered from the turmoil.

As the country entered into a ban on Covid-19, the first trial collapsed two-thirds of the way through the prosecution case.

Security was tightened in that trial in March after police said they had uncovered a possible plot by “co-accused to intimidate the jury.”

When a new jury swore an oath three months later for a retrial, there were strict social distance guidelines.

Toward the end of the second trial, on July 17, the prison officer watched a jury speak as “goodbye children” to three of the defendants as they left the courtroom.

Judge Justice Addis rid her, saying that “her sudden behavior” could be seen as “an offer of bias towards these accused.”

The remaining eleven jurors, who were not present when discussing the actions of their jurors, were told that they would continue to prosecute the defendants, and the juror’s isolation had nothing to do with the facts of the case.

It took them 12 hours and 22 minutes of deliberation to reach their verdicts.

Tawil, from College Peace, Mortimer, Reading, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, but denied killing with Powers and Cole.

Cole, from Pais Hill near Reading, Powers, from Moat Claus, Bramley and Long pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal a quad bike.

The defendants are to be sentenced next Friday.

“This is really a heartbreaking situation where a young police officer has everything looking to tragically lose his life while doing his duty,” said Jaswant Nar Narwal, chief prosecutor at The Times and Chiltern.

“He was killed trying to prevent suspects who were ready to go to what extent to escape their crimes.”

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media Henry Long and Albert Powers were caught on camera when they were arrested

She said the case was “simply” that the defendants were “determined to cause serious harm to anyone who gets in their way.”

She added, “It was an emotional experience, graphically difficult, but I am glad that the jury has found that all three people are responsible for the death of BC Harbor.”

“My thoughts remain with all of his family and colleagues in the Thames Valley Police.”