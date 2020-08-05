Telangana Covid-19: State update exceeds 70,000 marks, Hyderabad reports 532 new cases

Telangana launched a comprehensive mobile facility for testing (20 dedicated buses) and treatment (ambulances); A big step to serve the unserved areas of the state.Public relations bulletin

Covid-19 cases in Telangana exceeded the 70,000 mark in the state on Tuesday, August 4. For the second time since the first case appeared in March, the state has seen more than 2,000 cases in a single day, after 2,083 cases were recorded on July 31.

According to the latest health bulletin, 2,012 new coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 70,958 with 13 deaths due to infectious disease. The country recorded a total of 576 deaths. It should be noted that 46.13% of deaths occurred due to Covid 19 and 53.87% of people died due to comorbidities.

The death rate was 0.81 percent, compared to the nationwide rate of 2.10. 1,139 people recovered on Tuesday and 50,814 people have been treated so far. The recovery rate in Telangana is 71.6 percent, compared to the country’s rate of 66.31 percent.

There are currently 19,568 active cases of Telangana in Telangana 19 which include 12,938 patients at home and institutional quarantine. In a 24-hour period, the country tested 21,118 samples to raise the total number to 522,143.

GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) reported 532 new cases followed by Mishakal Malikagiri (198), Rangardi (188), Warangal Urban (127) and Khum (97). The total number of vacant beds consisting of isolation, oxygen and ICU beds is 17,818 beds in Telangana out of 20 396 beds available.