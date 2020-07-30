Telangana Covid-19 Update for Today: The State Reports 1,811 New Cases, 521 Cases in Hyderabad

Telangana 1811 new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Thursday 30 July. This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 60,717.

Telangana launched a comprehensive mobile facility for testing (20 dedicated buses) and treatment (ambulances); A big step to serve the unserved areas of the state.Public relations bulletin

So far 44,752 patients have recovered from this deadly epidemic with a recovery rate of 73.4 percent. On Wednesday, 821 people recovered and 13 people lost their lives to Covid-19, raising the death toll in the state to 505.

In Telangana, 10,155 patients are quarantined and 18,263 tests were performed on Wednesday. The total number of tests conducted in the state is now 4,16,202.

Upon coming to Hyderabad, less than 550 cases were recorded in one day and 521 new cases were reported on Wednesday. The city reported 509 cases on Tuesday.

Cases in Andhra

On the flip side, Andhra recorded a new high by reporting 10,167 positive cases. The total number of cases in the state is now 130,557. 68 people breathed their last, bringing the death toll to 1281. A day ago, 10,093 cases were reported with 65 deaths.

East Godavari, Cornwall and Visakapatnam recorded more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus on Thursday.

In Andhra state, 70,068 state tests have been performed, and 38,758 rapid antigen tests are included. Check out 19 cases of Covid ruling in Andhra.