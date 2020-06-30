When making comments about intelligence, 62.60% of the praise was for light-skinned players, while 63.33% was criticized for dark-skinned players.

And when we talk about business ethics, 60.40% of the praise was aimed at players with a lighter skin tone, while commentators were 6.59 times more likely to speak of strength when referring to a player with a darker skin tone and 3.38 times more likely to speak of it quickly.

“To address the true impact of structural racism, we have to recognize and deal with racial prejudice,” Jason Lee, executive director of equality for the Palestinian Financial Union, said in a statement. “This study shows a clear bias in how soccer players are described according to their skin color.

“Commentators help shape the perception we see for every player, which deepens any racial bias that the viewer actually carries. It is important that you think about how far these perceptions can be and how they affect soccer players even as soon as they finish their careers.

“If a player has aspirations to become a coach / manager, is an unfair advantage given to players whom commentators regularly refer to as being smart and industrious, when these opinions seem to be the result of racial prejudice?”

RunRepeat’s study was based on the analysis of 20 games from all four leagues during the 2019/2020 season, 2074 statements recorded on 643 players from English comments on Sky Sports, BT Sport, FreeSports, beIN Sports, TSN, NBCSN and ESPN.

Using the Computer Football Manager game’s extensive database, players’ skin tones were rated 1 to 20, with 433 players 1-11 rated “lighter” and 210 players 12-20 as “darker”.

The study found that the difference in the data was “more pronounced when commentators discuss physical characteristics or athletic abilities – speed and strength.”

Famous British commentator Clive Tildesley believes that publishing the study will help his peers think twice before making certain statements on the air.

“Commentators are responsible for using the language correctly but – and this is the only one” but “I would like to add – I will not hesitate to describe Adama Traore as a strong and passionate player. It is other things besides that, including value and effectiveness,” Tyldesley told the Daily Mail. , Referring to the wolf wing.

Chelsea midfielder Tildesley added: “Ingulo Kante is not fast or strong, so call it what you see.”

“I was taking any advice to help me become a better communicator but I reject any suggestion if I am convicted that I am guilty to the stereotypes of footballers based on their skin color. I can’t think of any element of a player’s skin color that will affect their performance.”

“Traore is a different player than Kanti, from Virgil Van Dyck, from Raheem Sterling, from Tammy Abraham,” Tildesley said, referring to Liverpool defender, Manchester City striker and Chelsea striker.

“They are all unique in their own situations, but there are very few in common in the way they play, so you don’t need a questionnaire to show that stereotypes are not only morally wrong, but they’re completely inaccurate as well.”

Sky Sports already holds sessions with its sponsors, correspondents, and commentators as the importance of the language they use to describe athletes from different backgrounds is discussed.

In conjunction with the PFA and Kick It Out, additional sessions were also held by Sky Sports regarding the use of language staff when discussing any stories and issues specifically related to black life issues.

A spokesman for PT Sport said the organization had not seen the details of the report, but referred to a statement issued on the Black Life Movement in which the organization pledged “to implement mandatory cultural sensitivity and to train unconscious bias for all of our people.”

FreeSports, beIN Sports, TSN, NBCSN, and ESPN did not immediately respond to a CNN Sport request for comment.