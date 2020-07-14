Terry Gray, a former gymnast trainer for the United States of America, was arrested and charged with 14 charges of fitness with a minor

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement that Terry Gray, 52, was a gym instructor in the city from 2009 to 2015. On Monday, Gray made his first appearance in court. According to court records, the judge bailed out $ 50,000 and imposed the requirement not to contact any of the alleged victims or minors under the age of 18.
Court records show that the alleged incidents occurred between 2007 and 2013. CNN has contacted his lawyer.
Gray has also been trained in gyms in Cincinnati and Southern California, according to multiple reports. None of these current fees relate to these gyms.
In October 2019, he was suspended by the USA Gymnastics for two years, according to the USA Gymnastics website. CNN communicates with the USA Gymnastics and the American Center for Safe Sports (USCSS), the agency that has jurisdiction over allegations of sexual misconduct involving a minor in the USA gymnastics.
During a congressional hearing in July 2018, Senator Richard Blumenthal, President of the United States of Gymnastics, Kerry Perry, asked about Gray. At the time, he was the subject of a report from the Orange County Record showing that he was still training in a club in southern California after the gymnastics USA put him in a temporary hold while being investigated by the United States Center for Safe Sports.
The report stated that the gym owner was unaware of his suspension. However, Perry said during the hearing that they had sent a first-class email and mail to the gym on the topic.
A spokesman for the organization told CNN that Gray was never an employee or contractor of gymnastics USA. The spokesman also told CNN that the SafeSport team from the USA gymnastics provided the police information needed to assist in the investigation.
“Because of these latest criminal charges, we expect the USCSS to conduct an additional investigation, and, most likely, a lifetime ban will be imposed on Mr. Gray,” Meredith Two Days of the USA Gymnastics told CNN in a statement.
Gray is due to appear in court on August 27, according to court records.
You may also like
Atlanta Braves retains its name but reviews “Tomahawk Chop”
Two NBA players quarantined after breaking the League bubble in the league
Elena Delone says that the withdrawal request from the 2020 season for medical reasons has been rejected
Ferrari explodes with Charles Locklear, Sebastian Vettel and Styrian GB
The Manchester City Champions League arbitration ban was canceled by the Sports Arbitration Court