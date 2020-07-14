Terry Gray, a former gymnast trainer for the United States of America, was arrested and charged with 14 charges of fitness with a minor

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement that Terry Gray, 52, was a gym instructor in the city from 2009 to 2015. On Monday, Gray made his first appearance in court. According to court records, the judge bailed out $ 50,000 and imposed the requirement not to contact any of the alleged victims or minors under the age of 18.

Court records show that the alleged incidents occurred between 2007 and 2013. CNN has contacted his lawyer.

Gray has also been trained in gyms in Cincinnati and Southern California, according to multiple reports. None of these current fees relate to these gyms.

In October 2019, he was suspended by the USA Gymnastics for two years, according to the USA Gymnastics website. CNN communicates with the USA Gymnastics and the American Center for Safe Sports (USCSS), the agency that has jurisdiction over allegations of sexual misconduct involving a minor in the USA gymnastics.