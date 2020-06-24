Teruel Airport has no passengers, but space is out

(CNN) – The busiest airport in Spain? Madrid and Barcelona come to mind, and under normal circumstances, the correct answer will be.

However, when Aragon Teruel Airport recently topped the ratings for airport activity in Spain, it became clear that these were only regular times – but then, Teruel is not your typical airport.

The wind-sweeping steppe in the heights of eastern Spain is the undesirable place for a crowded airport setting. After all, we are talking about one of Europe’s most densely populated regions.

Teruel province rarely appears on the tracks of tens of millions of tourists who visit Spain usually every year. Even among the Spanish, this rural path destination keeps out of mystery, as befits a place many have heard of, but few have visited.

Nothing has chosen a local popular political organization, which elected its first member of parliament in the Spanish parliament last year, to call itself “Teruel Existe” (“Teruel Exists”), an important statement that hopes to return this region back to a map.

Deep storage

What is certain is that Covid-19, or its dependencies in the travel sector, raised the image of Teruel Airport in the aviation industry.

This is because Teruel Airport users are not passengers, but the planes themselves.

The same dry climate that made this region one of the hubs of pork production in Spain Teruel Hamm Having a protected origin label for it also makes it the best choice for those airlines that have extra capacity in their fleets.

A spokesman for “Teruel’s climate is suitable” for deep storage, “which is when the aircraft can remain for a long time without major maintenance and is being maintained in the best possible way to resume operations later.” Lufthansa, the German airline, informed CNN Travel.

Lufthansa, Etihad Airways and British Airways have stopped in Teruel. David Ramos / Getty Images

The airport hosts the facilities of the Tarmac Aerosave Group, a French aviation group that provides warehousing, maintenance and recycling services to the aviation industry and operates two other similar locations in southern France.

With passenger demand declining and uncertainty about the future of the travel industry at high levels of sky, very few airlines have expelled these four giants, and a few of them ended up in Teruel.

Out of space

One of these airlines is Air France, which has stocked 180 aircraft out of a total fleet of 224. Most of them remained at their French bases in Paris and Toulouse, but a handful of A380s were flown to Teruel before the company announced that they would provide their retirement, initially planned for 2022. Air France sources confirmed that as of June 11, the company had five A380 aircraft in Teruel.

There they will find a company in Vienna, Zurich and Brussels, and the three A380 planes have flown to Lufthansa. The German company will also send its entire A340-600 fleet to Teruel, where it will be shutdown for the next two to three months. These planes are not expected to return to service for at least a year to a year and a half – if any.

The arrival of many very large aircraft adds to the already heavy workload at the airport, which has the capacity to store up to 125 at any time.

Teruel Airport, used to maintain and store aircraft, has received an increasing demand as a result of the epidemic. David Ramos / Getty Images

despite the existence of Bursts of activity in Teruel In the past, for example, when Transaero, the second largest Russian airline, collapsed in 2015 and most of its fleet was sent there, this would be the first time that the airport was operating at full capacity.

Pedro Saez, director of the Teruel Plant at Tarmac Aerosave, told CNN on June 17, that while the company had 66 aircraft in stock and an airport parking lot before the epidemic, it now had 109-43 additional aircraft.

The arrival of some of the very large aircraft – up to nine A380 and 40 A340s were in Teruel as of early June – adds to the already heavy workload at the airport, which has the capacity to store up to 125 at any time.

How are aircraft maintained?

It’s very fast for a planned € 24 million ($ 26.9 million) expansion project, including an aircraft painting facility and a large hangar capable of accommodating two A380s at once, for great help.

So airport managers think about how to improve the current space. 25 aircraft have already been laid on unpaved ground, while employees have been called from the lease. This is labor intensive work, because the planes require specialized care and maintenance during their storage period.

A barn in Teruel. Jose Jordan / STR / AFP via Getty Images

Air France estimates that a plane in an “active warehouse”, for a period of one to three months, requires approximately 150 hours of work in three stages.

There is an initial preparatory stage when motors, air vents and other major areas are protected, fluid and wing drains and lubrication of landing gear.

This is followed by a period of frequent inspections, which also includes moving the plane periodically to reduce tire pressure and restart the engines and power regularly.

The densely populated Teruel region is famous for its dry climate. Pierre Philippe Marco / Agence France Presse via Getty Images

Whenever the time comes to return the aircraft to service, it may take another two days to resume operating life, remove protection and perform additional checks.

Ironically, the same travel restrictions that boosted levels of activity at airports like Teruel also serve as a limiting factor.