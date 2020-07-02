Tesla crushes forecasts for coronavirus delivery, and stockpiles rise

Shares of electric car company Elon Musk, which has already tripled this year, surged another 9 percent on Thursday after the company beat Wall Street delivery expectations in the second quarter.

Telsa said it had delivered 90,650 vehicles in the quarter, down just 4.9 percent compared to the same period last year, although factories were closed due to the Corona virus. Analysts had expected the automaker to deliver only 72,000 cars due to the closing of its factory in Fremont, California, which led to a public brawl with Musk officials.

Tesla shares rose 8.7 percent on Thursday to $ 1,217.84. The stock was trading at $ 430 at the beginning of the year.

Delivery numbers arrive just one day after Tesla outperformed Toyota to become the most valuable car company in the world by market value, even though it did not make a full year profit.

Among the cars sold, 80,050 were sedans of 3 and Y models, while the rest were S and X cars the best.

Thursday’s increase put a further distance between Tesla and the Japanese giant, as Misk now has a market cap of $ 223 billion.

“Just surprising how successful you have been in implementation, especially in such difficult times. I am so proud to work with you!” Misk wrote in an email on Wednesday, according to CNBC.

If Tesla can maintain his rating of more than $ 200 billion, Musk will open the next slide in his $ 50 billion wage package. The billionaire executive has recently become eligible to take advantage of a $ 775 million payday since Tesla’s market capitalization reached $ 100 billion in January. Musk does not earn any salary from Tesla, instead he has a payment structure that he sees earning large sums from Tesla shares when the company reaches market cap milestones.