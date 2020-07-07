Tesla shares topped 1200 dollars. Here’s how you can get to $ 2,000

Tesla TSLA But a Wall Street analyst claims that the stock can still increase another 66% over the next 12 months to $ 2,000. To this limitElectricity shares have risen 189% this year, driven in part by the broader An increase in the technology sector

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a report earlier this week that strong demand for the Tesla Model 3 from Chinese consumers could help boost stocks. He described China’s strength as “a ray of bright light for the Tesla in a dark global macro environment.”

Ives noted that demand for the latest Y SUV from Tesla has also started to rise in China. For these reasons, it is believed that China’s growth could add between $ 300 and $ 400 to its share price.

There is a warning though. Ives has an official price target on Tesla of just $ 1,250. His $ 2,000 call is a bull case. Everything has to be right for Elon Musk.