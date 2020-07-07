Tesla shares topped 1200 dollars. Here’s how you can get to $ 2,000

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a report earlier this week that strong demand for the Tesla Model 3 from Chinese consumers could help boost stocks. He described China’s strength as “a ray of bright light for the Tesla in a dark global macro environment.”
Ives noted that demand for the latest Y SUV from Tesla has also started to rise in China. For these reasons, it is believed that China’s growth could add between $ 300 and $ 400 to its share price.
There is a warning though. Ives has an official price target on Tesla of just $ 1,250. His $ 2,000 call is a bull case. Everything has to be right for Elon Musk.
However, at a price of $ 2,000 a share, Tesla’s value is around $ 370 billion.
But many other Wall Street analysts are skeptical of Tesla.
Tesla’s bear case
According to data from Refinitiv, only nine of 33 analysts covering Tesla received a “Buy” rating. Eleven Tesla has rated a “comment”, and the other thirteen recommend that investors sell Tesla. The average target price for all Tesla analysts is only $ 710.47 per share.
Then there is Elon Musk.
Some investors are also concerned about the brain drain in Tesla. Several key executives left last year and Tesla also has no chief operating officer to assist Musk.
