Tesla shares topped 1200 dollars. Here’s how you can get to $ 2,000

By Aygen / July 7, 2020
But a Wall Street analyst claims that the stock can still increase another 66% over the next 12 months to $ 2,000. To this limit Tesla (TSLA) Electricity shares have risen 189% this year, driven in part by the broader An increase in the technology sector.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a report earlier this week that strong demand for the Tesla Model 3 from Chinese consumers could help boost stocks. He described China’s strength as “a ray of bright light for the Tesla in a dark global macro environment.”

Ives noted that demand for the latest Y SUV from Tesla has also started to rise in China. For these reasons, it is believed that China’s growth could add between $ 300 and $ 400 to its share price.

There is a warning though. Ives has an official price target on Tesla of just $ 1,250. His $ 2,000 call is a bull case. Everything has to be right for Elon Musk.

However, at a price of $ 2,000 a share, Tesla’s value is around $ 370 billion.

There are only eight U.S. companies currently worth more than that – an Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Google Owner the alphabet (GOOGL), Facebook social networking site (Php), Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB), Visa (Fifth) And Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).
Tesla shares continued to rise thanks Healthy sales For its more expensive S and X models, as well as the most affordable 3 and Y models.

But many other Wall Street analysts are skeptical of Tesla.

Tesla’s bear case

According to data from Refinitiv, only nine of 33 analysts covering Tesla received a “Buy” rating. Eleven Tesla has rated a “comment”, and the other thirteen recommend that investors sell Tesla. The average target price for all Tesla analysts is only $ 710.47 per share.

Tesla Beers notes that the company has not yet done so Prove that it can be profitable constantlyThis is the main reason for the stock Not in the S&P 500 Yet – despite its huge market value.
As d. Recently powered up Tesla finished last The latest quality ratings for major automakers.
What is a pandemic? Tesla really wants a personal annual meeting

Then there is Elon Musk.

While his fans praised Tesla’s CEO as a visionary, Musk critics Worry about his fondness for saying Controversial things on Twitter And recent comments indicate that Corona concerns exaggerated.

Some investors are also concerned about the brain drain in Tesla. Several key executives left last year and Tesla also has no chief operating officer to assist Musk.

The Lack of operations manager Some analysts are worried, especially since Musk has many other commercial interests that occupy his time, such as SpaceX It is The tunnel company The boring company.

