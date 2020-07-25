Hundreds of Texas attorneys vowed to reopen on Saturday in violation of a state order issued in June, as the coronavirus began to rise in Lone Star state.

About 800 of the bark cars say they will defy Governor Greg Abbott and take part in what they call the “Freedom Festival,” according to Fort Worth Star Telegram.

Chris Bullon, who owns the Fort Worth Live Rail Club, told the newspaper he had organized the Freedom Festival and wanted the state to allow pubs to operate safety measures in place.

“If you can make every single tape stand in solidarity, this is a statement that will not be ignored,” said Pollon.

He said the irrigation holes involved in the Saturday event should follow safety protocols, including requiring beneficiaries to wear face caps.

Texas moved to reopen its economy quickly after the COVID-19 crisis, but then saw an increase in the number of cases.

Abbott said he regrets moving too fast to allow bars to resume service.

“If I could go back and return anything, the opening of the bars would probably have slowed down, now following the prevalence of the coronavirus in preparing the tape,” Abbott said in a June interview.

8,701 new coronavirus infections were reported in Texas on Friday and 196 deaths, according to the state’s Department of Health.