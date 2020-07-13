Thasasi Bano recalls “ many early adopters ” associated with Saand Ki Aankh

Taapsee PannuInstagram

Film director Tushar Hiranandani made his directorial debut with Bhumi Bidnikar and Tassi Bano star “Saand Ki Aankh” last year. On his birthday on Monday, Taapsee opened the movie and described it as “the first biggest experience” in her career.

On Monday, Taapsee shared photos of her first experimental character for her Prakashi Tomar movie from her Instagram-installed account.

“The first experimental trial of #SaandKiAankh. The first bigger experiment in my career, director Tudo Evro Teddy, first producer nidhiparmarhira and perhaps the first time that two actresses at the beginning of their career decided to film their twice-life to share equal screen space in a story they had never been told from Before! There are so many first things in this story, I think the beginner’s luck has succeeded. Many stories and memories accompany with this #SaandKiAankh #Archive #QuarantinePost #Throwback, “the actress commented.

Taapsee also shared Tushar’s birthday wish on her verified Instagram account stories. “Happy birthday to us Thanos tusharhiranandani. Now go kill KK Thanos!” I wrote with a picture of the director.

Another actress from the movie, Bhumi Bidnekar also took her verified Instagram account to wish the director his birthday. The actress shared: “Here are my best wishes for the sweetest, warmest, most passionate, talented, father of Baba tusharhiranandani very happy birthday! I love you. Daddy sends you aashirwad”, the actress shared.

Biographical drama “Saand Ki Aankh” is based on the life story of sharp snipers Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. While Taapsee played Brakashi Tomar, the role of Chandro Tomar was composed by Bumi. The movie hit theaters on October 25 last year.