The 1500-year-old Hagia Sophia in Istanbul turns into a mosque after 86 years. It raises global anger

Hagia Sophia, the most famous tourist site in Istanbul, which attracts 3.7 million visitors every year, has been converted into a mosque after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced this announcement after the court’s green signal to cancel the state of the museum. Hagia Sophia has rich historical significance, dating back to 537. The monument stands long as it witnessed the fall and rise of emperors for centuries until 1934 when it was converted into a museum in an attempt to make Turkey more secular. Whatever happened to that vision!

Hagia Sophia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was originally built as a Christian Orthodox cathedral before being converted into a mosque after the Ottoman conquest in 1453. Since 1934 an order has been signed to make the Hagia Sophia a museum, which the Islamists have called for to be returned to the mosque. But there was resistance from secular opposition members, and international religious and political leaders.

The monument will still be available to all local, foreign, Muslim and non-Muslim residents. With the state of the museum canceled, there will be no charges for visiting Hagia Sophia. The social media channels of the cultural site have also been removed.

In defiance of the world

Defying all opposing opinions and condemning the statements, Turkish President Erdogan considered it appropriate to win the approval of Islamists in the country rather than restore its historical importance as a museum. UNESCO said it “deeply regrets” this decision and called for urgent dialogue with the Turkish authorities. But President Erdogan’s firm stance, he defended the decision that the country exercised its sovereign right to turn the museum into a mosque.

According to Bloomberg, Erdogan handed the site over to the Religious Affairs Directorate within two hours, and prayer calls were announced shortly after. The museum, which has become a mosque for prayer, will open to Muslims on July 24, which is Friday – an auspicious day in the Islamic calendar.

The decision also drew criticism from Greece and the United States. It could also affect the relations Turkey shares with these countries.

Short-sighted political play

It is clear that the decision to convert the historic Hagia Sophia landmark into a mosque has won praise from the Islamists, and the president may enjoy his time in the spotlight, away from all criticism. Erdogan’s political rule has been under threat for nearly two decades by newly formed rival parties that have impressed national voters and the coronavirus. The move is an attempt to restore some votes, but analysts remain skeptical.

“Even if the Hagia Sophia transfer increases his approval percentage by a few percentage points, the increase is unlikely to continue,” said Suner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish Research Program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Tell Bloomberg.

“Nothing less than strong economic growth will restore the broader popularity that he once enjoyed. Turkey’s international brand as an open, majority Muslim community in peace with its Christian heritage” will be undermined. Erdogan plays the Debt Card to bolster his claim to the throne. As a reminder, the 66-year-old leader was in prison in 1999 for inciting religious hatred.