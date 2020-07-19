The 2018 US Domestic Diplomatic Cable indicates that the coronavirus originated in the Wuhan Laboratory

A representative picture

Last December, the first known case of coronavirus was reported on the seafood market in Wuhan, China. The pathogen quickly spread around the world, and was classified by the World Health Organization as a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, the deadly virus has claimed more than 6,04,000 deaths, and the total number of positive cases has exceeded 14.4 million. Now, the 2018 US Domestic Diplomatic Cable indicates that coronaviruses may have accidentally leaked from the Wuhan Virus Institute.

Corona virus originated from the Wuhan laboratory

This internal cable was written by officials of the US Embassy in China, and after visiting the lab, the officers revealed that there was a serious shortage of technicians and investigators appropriately trained to operate this lab.

According to this inner cable obtained by The Washington Post through a lawsuit, the laboratory could conduct a study of SARS-like coronaviruses extracted from bats. But the facility in Wuhan must require permission from the competent authority to research the coronavirus strains that can infect humans.

Ian Lipkin, director of the Center for Infection and Immunity at Columbia University, believes this inner cable does not prove or disprove the theory that coronavirus originated from the Wuhan lab.

I see no evidence to support the idea that this was deliberately or unintentionally released. You can’t just say that someone is guilty of accidentally launching a virus. “You have to prove it,” Lipkin said. Washington Post.

In the early days of the outbreak, the United States and President Donald Trump blamed China for the leak of COVID-19. Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have also repeatedly called the pathogen “China Virus” and “Wuhan Virus.”

Did Nature Journal warn of coronavirus outbreaks?

On February 22, 2017, a report published in Nature revealed that the laboratory in Wuhan is testing the world’s deadliest pathogens. The news report also published photos of the suspended danger suits in the Wuhan lab.

With the report appearing on the Internet, many international scientists have expressed concerns about the operation of this laboratory. These scientists also warned that deadly pathogens such as coronaviruses could escape from the laboratory, causing chaos all over the world.