The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will witness four unprecedented matches a day during the group stages

The first World Cup championship to be held in the Middle East will see Qatar host the 32-team tournament at Al Bait Stadium with a capacity of 60,000 on November 21.

The matches start during the group stages – which will run from November 21 to December 2 – at 1 pm, 4 pm, 7 pm and 10 pm (all local times).

With all eight stadiums within a 40-mile radius of each other, fans can attend more than one match every day.

“In order to provide all teams with the optimum comfort between their matches, the group stage will last 12 days and four games per day,” the FIFA said in a statement.