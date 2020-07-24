The 32 most bizarre streaks from Donald Trump’s recent interview with Sean Hannity

I went through the text and pulled the lines you need to see. They are at the bottom.

1. “Well, it is indeed the China virus. It was called Covid. It was given any name from many different names.”

2. “We set an example. We don’t want people to be very close to each other. We had such enthusiasm. Everyone wanted to go there.”

So wait. Trump canceled the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida, to set an example crowd? The agreement did not move to me Jacksonville – From Charlotte – So he can get a big audience? I’m confused.

3. “We went to North Carolina. We wanted to do it there. Everything was ready. We were going to build a beautiful facility. It was badly damaged. The ruler could actually have treated us better, a democratic ruler.”

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper was unwilling to waive the rules of concealment and social discrimination in the state. This is why Trump moved the conference to Florida where his assistant – Ron Desantis – is governor. But Trump is now “setting an example” by canceling the Jacksonville portion of the agreement. But Roy Cooper is still bad? And therefore…

4. “I thought I had an obligation not to have large numbers, large numbers of people in a room.”

5. “We have a lot of enthusiasm in the party. I don’t think we got it, until more than 2016. And you see what happens in the polls.”

Eh, me Act See what’s going on with Surveys

6. “Since – it’s funny. Since I did that – I gave a speech on Mount Rushmore. And from that time on, it was really. It was there – I mean really before that. You have all these are fake, these oppressive polls, and just like in 2016 When they took out these spurious polls, the media. “

I feel like Trump is trying to say something important here. But I really don’t know what that is.

7. “We will receive 50,000, 60,000 people who really know what they are doing. They are strong. They are strong. We can solve these problems so quickly.”

Only the President of the United States says he will send 60,000 soldiers to American cities to quell the protests. Very ordinary things!

8. “At some point, we will have to do something much stronger than our calling. But we must pray.”

Trump appears to be threatening to take unilateral actions against the cities. So yes.

9. “If we invited to enter, we would enter with 50,000, 75,000 people.”

Wait, then are we ready to send 75,000 federal soldiers to American cities?

10. “I think it is the radical people who control it completely, like a doll. I don’t think it is. I don’t think he even knows what we’re talking about.”

Trump has repeatedly suggested, without evidence, that Biden is a type of Manchurian candidate for the liberal left.

11. “You have to be very sharp. I deal with the heads of these countries. Each of them is a world chess player.”

Here a Great reading On how Russian President Vladimir Putin used chess as a political tool.

12. “If you are not in your game 100%, if you are not 100% plus, then you will have a problem.”

I don’t know what exactly “sharp increase” is but I think it’s very similar to giving it 100%.

13. “I looked – I looked at what we have in this country. I entered and guessed it before, but after seeing what was going on with the terrible business deals, the terrible military deals, the money spent, it was sent like water.”

“I entered and guessed it before.” Donald J. Trump, President of the United States

14. “Many different things, I can go – and you don’t have enough time. I can go all night with it.”

Honestly, the same.

15. “And they will take you to the cleaners as you have not seen them before. It is very easy.”

They’ll create your shirt collars like you’ve never seen them before. Believe me. Starch to a large extent.

16. “Let’s not fool ourselves. Everyone knows that. Everyone knows it. Senators will tell you that he wasn’t at his best.”

So, “Everyone” knows Joe Biden “wasn’t at his best”? Uh, I agree.

17. “Look, everything will help you, if it’s a 5% chance, a 2% chance, wear it. I’m going to wear it. I wore it in Walter Reed Hospital the other day.”

I have never opposed masks, but I do think they have time and place“What is this support! When will Trump sign a deal to fix Mask Company?!?!? Trump’s reflection on wearing the mask is controversial. This is exactly what he said before he wore a mask in Walter Reed last weekend (bolding is my): “Okay, maybe I have a mask, if you know, I mean, maybe I’ll have a mask. I think when you’re in hospital, especially in this particular place, where you’re talking to a lot of soldiers and people who, in some cases, Just come out of the operating tables, I think it’s great to wear a mask.“What is this support! When will Trump sign a deal to fix Mask Company?!?!?

18- “The whole world has been injured. China has allowed it to flee to Europe and the whole world, including us.”

Although there was no doubt that China was less transparent about the spread of Covid-19 in their country, it is not entirely clear that China could have prevented the virus from spreading outside the country even if they wanted to. Covid-19 is a highly transmitted disease.

19. “There is a lot – you know, you don’t see much in the news, but you have countries that are relatively passive by what we do plus plus plus. It’s horrible.”

To be clear: The United States has the most coronavirus (4 million +) and most deaths from the virus (144,000+) from any country in the world.

20. “And we will win. And we will win sooner rather than later.”

“Medical experts urge the United States to shut down and start again as coronavirus infection exceeds 4 million”

21. “From a therapeutic point of view, I think the treatments will be great. Frankly, I would like to get that first because you can go to hospitals, give someone a chance or do whatever you have to do, and they will get better off.”

“Therapeutically, and therapeutically.” – The President of the United States

22. “I would like to see everyone, if they cannot spread, if they cannot afford it – to be socially distant, I think maybe they should wear it. “

Suddenly everyone should wear a mask, and you know masks also cause problems. – Donald Trump to Chris Wallace, July 19 (Yes, it was five days ago).

23. “You will not lose with that. Therefore,”.

Masks: You will not lose with it.

24. “We will help other countries, but we want to take care of ourselves. We will build factories. We will bring in stores as you have not seen them before.”

Hannity Trump asked what the country would look like within four years if he was re-elected in November. His answer? “We’ll bring in shops like you’ve never seen them before.”

25. “We will be respectful. We are now in other countries. They respect us more than they have had for decades. I will tell you that.”

wait they Have we really respected? Or are we Going To be respected?

26. “By the way, if we don’t have this wall right now, you’ll have numbers in Texas and California, in New Mexico as you wouldn’t believe.”

Texas and California are two of the biggest hotspots for coronavirus booms today. Trump seems to say it would be much worse if it were not for the border wall? Think?

27. “But the other thing that we did was the power of space. You know, we have put it, it is the first time in 76 years that we have a new force.”

28. “Yes, no, I threw the first stadiums.”

29. “Because we were taken to the cleaners by every country. Allied or not, we were transferred to the cleaners.”

This collar arose a lot!

30. “The truth is that President Obama and Vice President Biden, and a whole group of them with Brennan, Coomy, Maccabe, Lisa Page and Strozk, her lover, and beyond, spied on the campaign, using the intelligence services of our country, illegally – this is illegal as it could, this is treason These are many things you can name, spying on another party campaign or presidential campaign. “

[narrator voice] This is not a “fact.” Absolutely . Also, this sentence is 77 words long.

31. “But Obama and Biden knew everything and spied on the opposition’s campaign using intelligence.”

“The Justice Department’s inspector general found no evidence that the FBI attempted to place secret agents or informants on Donald J. Trump’s campaign in 2016 as agents investigated whether his colleagues had conspired with the Russian election interference process, and people familiar with a draft report The Inspector General said. ” – New York Times, December 2019

32. “There was no way – I understand the system very well, I understand to be a good president, this would not have happened without him – he fell without President Obama knowing everything.”

“I understand that I am a good president.” Donald Trump. Yes, that sounds like a good place to finish.