The 74-wheel truck carrying 70 tons of equipment covers 1,700 km from Maharashtra to Kerala per year

The heavy truck was on its way to Kerala from Maharashtra

It took a huge truck with Autoclave nearly a year to reach its destination in Kerala, Maharashtra. The truck carried 70 tons of autoclave on 74 wheels and reached VSSC (Vikram Sarabhai Space Center) in Kerala.

It covered 1,700 kilometers from Nashik and reached the country’s first space research institute in Thiruvananthapuram.

Usually, this distance is covered by other trucks in about five to six days but due to the load she carried, it took this long time.

It certainly was an average machine as all other vehicles were kept off-road when this truck drove off the road. The truck was taken over by a crew of 32 and escorted by police cars as they moved. This was done to protect modern machines.

The trip started on September 1 of last year and had its share of troubles due to the closure of the coronavirus.

Reports indicate that every day the truck was covering an average distance of only 5 km due to the unusual length and breadth of the vehicle. The road is completely blocked without a place for other traffic to pass.

Iron beams were placed in two places so that the smooth passage of the truck could be ensured as there were dilapidated bridges to cross.

According to Subhash Yadav, a private agency employee charged with converting an autoclave from Nashik to VSSC, the movement was severely affected by the closure. In Andhra Pradesh state, the truck stopped for about 30 days due to the epidemiological situation. The intervention should have come from the agency later. Luckily, the engineers and mechanics were on a team of 30 accompanying the Volvo FM heavy truck.

Another member of the team stated that almost the entire journey was taken by many team members on foot. There were people in Kerala who asked the team to make the Coruna virus vaccine instead of sending missiles into space.

According to the VSSC official, the heavy machinery will run in July and will not be dismantled. Autoclave will be used to manufacture large aviation products for various programs.