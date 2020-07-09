The active covid containment areas in Bengaluru rise to 3181

Active containment areas have doubled in the past eight days while the city has seen a total of 3,276 containment areas.Reuters representative

An active containment areas in the city rose to 3,181 cases, as cases continue to rise, an official said on Wednesday.

“The total of the active containment areas in Bengaluru is 3181,” said a health official.

The largest number of active containment areas is concentrated in southern and western Bengaluru.

From 358 active cases at the end of May, the number increased to 4,555 by June 30 and 12,509 by Wednesday.

In general, the city accounts for 10,103 or 61 percent of all active states in the state.

On Wednesday, 1,148 cases from the city appeared, more than half of all 2,062 cases.

In the last ten days alone, Bengaluru has witnessed 9189 positive cases.

Compared to Covid cases in other major cities like Delhi (1.02 lakh), Mumbai (86509) and Chennai (71230), Bengaluru represents 12509 cases but higher than Kolkata with 7680.

However, on a positive note, the city has seen 418 out of a total of 778 discharges in the past 24 but recorded 23 out of 54 deaths.

The Ministry of Health tested 1.53 lakhs in the city with a positive rate of 8.17 percent and the rate of active containment areas 80 percent compared to the total containment areas of 3276.

On Wednesday, a central government health team reviewed the state’s telu-ICU program and also visited K G General Hospital.

Earlier, she visited the Bohuru Bangalore Mahanagara Palik War Room (BBMP) and held a review meeting with Prime Minister B. Yediyurappa.