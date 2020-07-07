The agent says that Patrick Mahums signs the most lucrative sports deals in history
By Emet / July 7, 2020

The value of the 10-year extension is reportedly $ 450 million. ESPN was the first to report On contract terms, followed by NFL Network. This extension raises the potential total value of the current Mahomes contract to up to $ 503 million between the 2020 and 2031 NFL seasons, according to ESPN and NFL Network.

In a post on Instagram, agent Mahomes Chris Cabot described the historical nature of the mega decade. “The first half a billion players in sport history. The largest contract in sports history. The first time the NFL player has been the highest paid player in sports history,” Capote wrote, along with a picture of Mahumis signing the contract.

“It is an important moment for the franchise chain and for the Kingdom’s presidents,” said Clark Hunt, Chairman and CEO of Clark Hunt. Permit. “Since joining the Presidents just a few years ago, Patrick has evolved to become one of the most productive athletes in all sports.”

Hunt added: “He is an exceptional leader and credit for the Kansas City community, and I am delighted that he will be a member of the Presidency for many years to come.”

Club bosses coach Andy Reid expressed his happiness at the prospect of a coach in a foreseeable future, saying in a statement, “I had the honor to train a lot of amazing athletes and distinguished people in my career, and Patrick is undoubtedly in the list of players. The best part is that he is still in the beginning of his career. “.

Mahomes has been with the bosses since 2017 when he was chosen by the team as the tenth public choice in the first round of the draft. A Texas citizen played in Texas Tech before drafting it.

CNN has contacted Mahomes agent for more details on the Mega Film Deal.

Explanation: This story has been updated to reflect that Mahomes was the tenth year choice in the first round of the draft.

