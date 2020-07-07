The agent says that Patrick Mahums signs the most lucrative sports deals in history

In a post on Instagram, agent Mahomes Chris Cabot described the historical nature of the mega decade. “The first half a billion players in sport history. The largest contract in sports history. The first time the NFL player has been the highest paid player in sports history,” Capote wrote, along with a picture of Mahumis signing the contract.

Hunt added: “He is an exceptional leader and credit for the Kansas City community, and I am delighted that he will be a member of the Presidency for many years to come.”

Club bosses coach Andy Reid expressed his happiness at the prospect of a coach in a foreseeable future, saying in a statement, “I had the honor to train a lot of amazing athletes and distinguished people in my career, and Patrick is undoubtedly in the list of players. The best part is that he is still in the beginning of his career. “.

Mahomes has been with the bosses since 2017 when he was chosen by the team as the tenth public choice in the first round of the draft. A Texas citizen played in Texas Tech before drafting it.

CNN has contacted Mahomes agent for more details on the Mega Film Deal.

Explanation: This story has been updated to reflect that Mahomes was the tenth year choice in the first round of the draft.