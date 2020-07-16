The armies of India and China are discussing a de-escalation of the Ladakh borders

Before the start of the battles, the main objective of India was to have the Chinese People’s Liberation Army remove tanks, artillery and additional forces in the Pangong Lake and Dipsang regions.Reuters

The military delegates of India and China held discussions for nearly 15 hours on disengagement and the dismantling of forces and materials on their borders in eastern Ladakh, as the Indian side requested the People’s Liberation Army forces to withdraw completely from Lake Panjung and Dipsang area.

The talks began at 11:30 am on Tuesday and ended at 2 am on Wednesday.

Both countries are stuck in a 10-week standoff at unprecedented multiple points along the border in Ladakh.

The last meeting between the 14th Corps Commander Lieutenant-General Harinder Singh and the Chairman of Southern Xinjiang Military Region, Major General Liu Lin, was modeled after the meeting held at the Shushul-Moldo border personnel meeting point in eastern Ladakh on June 6.

This is the fourth meeting between delegates. The third meeting between the two sides lasted for nearly 12 hours as India sent a strong message that the People’s Liberation Army forces did not abide by the disengagement agreement.

The two countries have engaged in military and diplomatic deliberations to calm the tense situation in the border areas.

On Friday, a diplomatic meeting was held between the delegates of the two countries. The meeting of the Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on Border Affairs between India and China was held on July 10.

The Indian delegation was led by the Joint Secretary (East Asia) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the Director General of the Border and Ocean Division of the Chinese Foreign Ministry led the Chinese delegation.

The two sides noted the agreement reached between the two foreign ministers on June 17, as well as the agreement between special representatives during their phone conversation on July 5, and they reaffirmed that the two sides will ensure the complete disengagement of forces along the actual line of control. (Latin America and the Caribbean) and to reduce escalation of the border areas between India and China in order to fully restore peace and tranquility in the border areas in accordance with bilateral agreements and protocols.

They also agreed that for the comprehensive development of bilateral relations, it is necessary to maintain continuous peace and calm in the border areas.

The two sides also agreed to maintain ongoing contacts at the diplomatic and military levels to ensure an early solution to the situation.

Up to 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed on June 15 in a clash in Jalwan Valley.