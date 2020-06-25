The army summoned after the World TikTok “tea war”

(CNN) – You will remember the Boston Tea Party in 1773, when American revolutionaries were overtaking the British by throwing tea boxes into Boston Harbor.

A new row arose over the correct way to prepare a “cup” in a similar international incident, as the ambassador of the United Kingdom and the United States spooned it.

It all started in early May when an American TikTok user named Michelle from North Carolina sparked screams of anger across social media platforms with her controversial guide to making “hot tea”.

It included a microwave and an unholy mixture of milk, dried lemon juice, cinnamon, Tang soft drinks, artificial quantities of sugar, and an innocent tea bag, which definitely deserve better things in life.

All this was a lot for British users, who take pride in their national drink, as its papers are imported primarily from Kenya, India and Malawi. The twin topics in the angry flow of comments are “war crimes” and “diabetes”.

Unshielded, Michelle followed with evidence for “British tea” Involves less physical intimacy between the tea bag and the water than between the lips’ spouses A brief interview “.

It was with her video this week on British eggs Using canned whipped cream, Michelle – who lives in the UK and presumably familiar with local customs – has confirmed doubts that she is really about to be joking.

Fifth writer at TikTok has already collected more than five million likes for her efforts, but she has also incited righteous anger in a country close to the boiling point, with plenty of time on hand.

That is why Mrs. Karen Pearce, the British Ambassador to the United States in Washington, called the army.

Yes, that’s right, in a video posted on Monday, I got boys from the British Army, Navy, and Air Force to explain how to brew tea in a national way and boca. There was even a nod on how to make high tea at high altitude.

Pearce had stopped the armed forces, but when Woody Johnson, the US ambassador to the United Kingdom on Wednesday, got involved he did something like Dirty Harry and went it alone.

His strategy was clever. Coffee went weak after Britain: coffee. With the UK’s famous continental caffeine consumption weak, how can it go wrong?

The problem with Clint Eastwood from cappuccino is that he makes what appears to be a very terrible cup of coffee.

The main sin is committed in the use of instant coffee, which increases the turbidity of any connoisseur faster than hot water in dissolving the dried granules.

Since people all over the world were raising their gourmet behavior during shutdown, with fermented dough starters and their cold drinks at AeroPress, there could only be one message for Johnson. Be better.

There have been no video responses so far from Raphael Trumpita, Italy’s ambassador to the UK since 2018, and Armando Varicio, Italy’s ambassador to the United States for the past four years.

There were no comments on TikTok Tea from Liu Xiaoming, Chinese Ambassador to the UK, or Joseph Karanga and Gitri Kumar, respectively, from Kenya and the High Commissioners of India to the UK.

Is the time for silence over?