The arts industry welcomes a £ 1.57 billion government support package

The arts industry has greatly welcomed the government’s announcement of a £ 1.57 billion support package.

This was followed by several weeks of pressure from theaters, music venues, art galleries and other cultural institutions, many of which said they were on the verge of collapse.

Although the funding is warmly welcome, many places show a caution note because they wait for more details on how the funds will be allocated and news when the places will be reopened.

The Minister of Culture, Oliver Duden, said the package was all “new money” and had two broad goals – preserving “crown jewel” places like the Royal Albert Hall and national galleries, while assisting local institutions across the UK.

How the arts responded

Theaters

A socially distant rehearsal at Old Vic in London





Independent theater director Ian Rickson said: “First of all, we must make sure that this package helps the independent community. This is not just famous actors, but theater directors, builders, and wig makers, in fact all the teams that made up the shows: Artists need In the theater to a safe ground for risk.

“What people don’t know is that a high percentage of these independents work below the poverty line or at least with very unstable incomes. Before the epidemic this was difficult enough but the independents cannot be forced to work and a large proportion are not eligible for SSEIS (support scheme) Freelance income). “

Funding was well accepted by the composer Lord Lloyd WebbP., Who said the news “is truly welcome at a time when many theaters, orchestras, entertainment venues and other art organizations are facing such a bleak future.”

Acting theater Cameron Mackintosh “It was very welcome,” the news said, “but” it is now important that we be given immediate guidance when social exclusion is eliminated so that we can develop firm plans to reopen as soon as possible. “

Royal Albert HallChief Executive Craig Hassal described the news as “an absolute lifesaver for all of us.”

A series of theaters has already announced plans to make staff redundant in recent weeks, after being closed since the coronary pandemic outbreak earlier this year.

Adrian Finken, CEO of The Royal Theater in Plymouth He told BBC Radio 4 today that it was “impossible to say” if the announcement would be sufficient to prevent up to 100 jobs lost there until more details are revealed.

“Until the entire sector knows when we can reopen it without social exclusion and start trading again … There is no security in the sector at all, but we hope that what the government is doing here is giving us the lifeblood to continue until this point can be distinguished.”

Nicholas Hettner“It is a much better plan than anyone expected,” said the former director of the National Theater and founder of the Bridge Theater in London. It is the result of coherent and detailed collective pressure under the radar which was heard with great interest.

“The only appropriate response is to congratulate them and thank them for the size of the package.”

How much do theaters contribute?

the financial valueThe Actors Union welcomed the support, but its Secretary-General Christine Payne said it was important that funding not only support places.

“If this investment does not reach the creative workers – actors, dancers, theater management, singers, different artists, directors, designers, choreographers and many highly skilled workers at our talent base, we risk the diversity and success of the wider creative industries – at a value of 112 billion pounds for the economy.

These workers campaigned for this deal, and they cannot be left behind.

This echoed the concerns of the freelance worker on Twitter:

Philippa Childs, President Bectu Union The company, which supports workers in the media and entertainment industry, said the support package was delayed.

“The government has long woken up to our warnings and the entire creative sector, that without support we have lost a large amount of our creative industries that exceed the world.

“We will now examine the details of this package to ensure that it meets the real needs of our sector.”

Julian Bird, CEO London Theater Association and UK TheaterHe said he “very much welcomed” the funding.

CEOs The National TheaterRufus Norris and Lisa Burger said that they “feel very positive because this major investment will reach and continue vital talent and infrastructure.”

Photo copyright

Getty Images Comment on the photo

Kwame Kwei-Armah says he is “relieved”.





Kwame Koy Arma Technical Director Young VicHe told Times Radio that he and his colleagues are “comfortable”.

Julia Fossett, CEO The Lowry in SalfordHe said: “The announcement of £ 1.57 billion of emergency investment in the UK cultural sector is welcome news, but time is running out quickly.

“This line of life will come too late for some organizations that have already been forced to close their doors for the good or to make staff of redundant value.”

John Morgan Theaters trust He said: “It remains to be seen if this amount will be sufficient to replace the vacation scheme, as it begins to taper from August and ends in October, while we still have schedules to reopen theaters.”

Neil Constable, CEO Shakespeare Globe“They now have the opportunity to plan to fully reopen its doors by early 2021. We will of course take advantage of opportunities, if the social dimension allows, to reopen early,” the report said.

Fiona Alan, UK theater director and art director Birmingham Hippodrome“It was very happy” in the investment, the place said.

“We are now able to shift our focus to rebuilding what we lost and planning for the future.”

Art galleries and museums

Photo copyright

Getty Images Comment on the photo

Museums have begun to reopen after being closed, but some – like the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery are still closed.





Arts Council The chairman of the board, Sir Nicholas Serota, told BBC News that the financing was “a very good result”.

“Now it is up to the arts organizations and the Arts Council to make the best use of this money and return the arts to the communities across the province. This announcement gives us the tools to help build the recovery,” he said.

CEO of The Arts Council of Wales He said he was very pleased with the announcement, adding that funding was an “absolute lifeline”.

Andy Eagle, CEO Chapter Cardiff Art CenterHe said: “It provides tremendous security and tremendous hope for the sector.”

Northern Ireland Arts Council He said she was “pleased” with the support of “Lifeline”

The Tate, Science Museum Collection, Natural History Museum And National Gallery They were among those who also welcomed the funding.

Sir Ian Blatchford Chairman of the Board The National Museums Board He said: “This is good news for the museum sector, whether in the amount of funding or as a strategic commitment to our role in the life of the country.”

Kully Thiarai, Creative Director and CEO Leeds 2023He said: “Through Leeds and West Yorkshire, workers and artists in the major cultural institutions of our region, independent artists and places within societies, are waking up to some positive news. After months of anxiety and uncertainty, the government has cast a much-needed life line that will help many to stay standing On his feet and planning ahead.

Music

Photo copyright

Getty Images Comment on the photo

The Royal Opera House said the funding announcement was “a catalyst”.





Trust the place of music Chief Executive Mark David said she “warmly welcomes this unprecedented intervention in the British live music scene in Britain.”

He added: “This fund provides the opportunity to stabilize and protect our vital and vital network from places and gives us the time we need to create a plan to safely reopen live music.”

Jeff Taylor, CEO of BPI and Brit AwardsHe said: “We are pleased that the government has recognized the special importance of arts and creativity in our national lives.

“We are looking forward to more details on how the funds are allocated, but we naturally welcome specific references from the Prime Minister and the Chancellor to the lifeline of the places we hold dear and support the arts, which should help our classical music sector.”

Sir Simon Rattle Director London Symphony OrchestraCalling for “distribute funds as quickly as possible.”

Royal Opera House “The support package will be an incentive to unleash the extraordinary creativity rooted in world-renowned creative industries in the UK,” he said in a statement.

Stephen Gilchrist, who runs Brixton Hill StudiosSupport and training in south London said the support was “very important”, but it did not mention the companies that supported the music industry.

“The closest thing we can get to what we will do is say,“ basement places. ”This indicates that the really important places are covered, but they do not cover parts of the sector that may appear, from the outside, to be commercial – employment companies and travel companies Tourist and people like us, rehearsal and recording studios. So there is a possibility that we may have another battle in our hands. “

