The astonishing images show a faraway social pilgrimage

While the pilgrimage is usually marked by crowded crowds around the holiest Islamic shrine, this year’s annual pilgrimage has seen worshipers marching around the Kaaba on concentric circles marked on the ground. Several feet separated the pilgrims who wore masks and who walked at a calculated pace.
The arrival tawaaf, a mass traffic ritual in the holy city of Makkah, is unlike anything seen by Muslims watching processions on television. On average, more than two million pilgrims attend Hajj, which is one of the five pillars of Islam.
International pilgrims have been banned from the hajj this year. The persons chosen to attend are foreigners residing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Saudi nationals between the ages of 20 and 50 years.
“We are trying to implement the concept of safety bubbles, where every pilgrim will have an environment around him that is as free and secure as possible from any kind of risk, so all pilgrims need is their personal protection.” The Assistant Minister of Preventive Health at the Saudi Ministry of Health, Dr. Abdullah Asiri told CNN in Interview on Wednesday, their hygiene products are provided free of charge.
In the Sacred Mosque, gaps separated prayer rugs for worshipers, while ritual performances were usually performed alongside other believers. All these pilgrims have already undergone a strict quarantine and health screening process, according to the Saudi authorities.
“There are some rituals of Hajj that we cannot really separate [the pilgrims] Dr. said. Asiri “Because they should be in one place at one time, so we had to prepare these places in a way that preserves the social dimension and provide personal protection equipment for these places.”
You may also like
Jordan and Berry: The Kiss of Breakfast hosts “Entering Massive Shoes”
Congress is marching as Big Tech’s power grows
Most of the coronavirus testing, Bill Gates says, is a “complete waste” because the results return very slowly
Brentford 3-1 Swansea City (3-2 agg): The bees reach the final of the tournament
Check the facts: Hilal Ahmed Rather, a Kashmiri air force officer, is not the first Indian pilot to pilot a Rafale IBTimes.