The astonishing images show a faraway social pilgrimage

Muslim worshipers note the first rituals of the historical Hajj on Wednesday, With around 1,000 pilgrims adhering to “safety bubbles” and social divergence measures because of concerns about the coronavirus.

While the pilgrimage is usually marked by crowded crowds around the holiest Islamic shrine, this year’s annual pilgrimage has seen worshipers marching around the Kaaba on concentric circles marked on the ground. Several feet separated the pilgrims who wore masks and who walked at a calculated pace.

The arrival tawaaf, a mass traffic ritual in the holy city of Makkah, is unlike anything seen by Muslims watching processions on television. On average, more than two million pilgrims attend Hajj, which is one of the five pillars of Islam.

International pilgrims have been banned from the hajj this year. The persons chosen to attend are foreigners residing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Saudi nationals between the ages of 20 and 50 years.

“We are trying to implement the concept of safety bubbles, where every pilgrim will have an environment around him that is as free and secure as possible from any kind of risk, so all pilgrims need is their personal protection.” The Assistant Minister of Preventive Health at the Saudi Ministry of Health, Dr. Abdullah Asiri told CNN in Interview on Wednesday, their hygiene products are provided free of charge.