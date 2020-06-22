The athletic opponent that can defeat every athlete

The report warned that heat waves and heat strokes will threaten the health of players and fans, and that extreme weather events and sea level rise caused by climate change will flood stadiums and stadiums, and sea level rise will threaten golf courses.

The study, published on Saturday, found that sports leaders largely failed to tackle the crisis, or their role in causing it.

The report’s authors warn that carbon emissions in global sport are equivalent to those of a country the size of Angola with lower estimates, and Spain at the highest.

But despite this, there was a “totally inadequate” response from the sports industry, the report’s authors said, noting that only a “small portion” of leagues, federations, championships, clubs, and sports bodies in the world have achieved carbon targets, outlining their environmental commitments or Sign the United Nations Framework for Sport for Climate.

At the same time, the study said, petrochemicals, airlines and the auto industry are still maintaining their presence as major advertisers and sports sponsors.

Andrew Sims, coordinator of the Rapid Transition Alliance, which has published Sports provides some of the most influential models in society. If sport is able to change its way of working to act with the speed and scale needed to stop the climate emergency, others will follow, “the report said in a statement.

“The first step will be to put an end to the care of fossil fuel companies and products that promote intense fossil fuel lifestyles. Currently sport is part of the problem, but it can become part of the solution,” he said.

The report’s author, David Goldblatt, said that while large-scale changes have to be made on a global scale to tackle the climate crisis, the sports industry can spark a major change if it is committed to tackling climate change.

“Sport may be big enough to register, with respect to carbon emissions, as a nation of a small nation, or one mega city, but its own efforts are only a fraction of a percentage point of the global total. However, few human practices offer such an extraordinary circle Big, cosmopolitan and socially diverse as those who play and follow sports.

“Making a carbon-free world the priority of common sense for the sports world will contribute greatly to making it a priority of common sense for all policies,” he said.

Scientists have repeatedly warned that urgent steps must be taken to stave off the issue The worst effects of climate change.