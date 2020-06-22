The athletic opponent that can defeat every athlete
By Emet / June 22, 2020
In the future, nearly all sports, including tennis, rugby, athletics, cricket, soccer, and winter sports, will suffer from the impact of warming, which faces heatwaves, floods, fires, and rising sea levels, according to a study published on Saturday. Rapid Transition Alliance have found.
The study said nearly a quarter of the English Premier League’s soccer fields could expect to flood their stadiums every year by 2050, while one in three British golf courses would be open to sea-level rise.
at the same time Winter OlympicsThe report warned that it is difficult to host this sport in addition to other winter sports because of the high temperatures.

The report warned that heat waves and heat strokes will threaten the health of players and fans, and that extreme weather events and sea level rise caused by climate change will flood stadiums and stadiums, and sea level rise will threaten golf courses.

Extreme climate events, associated with warming, have already affected major sporting events around the world: Hurricane Hagips wreaked havoc in Japan At the Rugby World Cup 2019, while in Australia, smoke from forest fires that swept the country was disrupted Australian Open Tennis Championship Earlier this year.

The study, published on Saturday, found that sports leaders largely failed to tackle the crisis, or their role in causing it.

The report’s authors warn that carbon emissions in global sport are equivalent to those of a country the size of Angola with lower estimates, and Spain at the highest.

But despite this, there was a “totally inadequate” response from the sports industry, the report’s authors said, noting that only a “small portion” of leagues, federations, championships, clubs, and sports bodies in the world have achieved carbon targets, outlining their environmental commitments or Sign the United Nations Framework for Sport for Climate.

At the same time, the study said, petrochemicals, airlines and the auto industry are still maintaining their presence as major advertisers and sports sponsors.

Andrew Sims, coordinator of the Rapid Transition Alliance, which has published Sports provides some of the most influential models in society. If sport is able to change its way of working to act with the speed and scale needed to stop the climate emergency, others will follow, “the report said in a statement.

“The first step will be to put an end to the care of fossil fuel companies and products that promote intense fossil fuel lifestyles. Currently sport is part of the problem, but it can become part of the solution,” he said.

Coaches fear that youth sports may not stop closing coronaviruses

The report’s author, David Goldblatt, said that while large-scale changes have to be made on a global scale to tackle the climate crisis, the sports industry can spark a major change if it is committed to tackling climate change.

“Sport may be big enough to register, with respect to carbon emissions, as a nation of a small nation, or one mega city, but its own efforts are only a fraction of a percentage point of the global total. However, few human practices offer such an extraordinary circle Big, cosmopolitan and socially diverse as those who play and follow sports.

“Making a carbon-free world the priority of common sense for the sports world will contribute greatly to making it a priority of common sense for all policies,” he said.

Scientists have repeatedly warned that urgent steps must be taken to stave off the issue The worst effects of climate change.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) concluded its work in Historical report Which we have until 2030 only to dramatically reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and prevent the planet from reaching the critical threshold of 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial levels.

