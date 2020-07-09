The Australian Border Community splits into two parts due to the closure of coronaviruses

It is located on both sides of the Murray River that separates NSW and Victoria, the twin cities of Albury and Woodonga, more commonly referred to as Albury – and Donga, have long been operating as one community and economy.

Many of its 100,000 residents cross the border to travel to work and school every day. The companies operate on both sides of the river. The two cities share the same hospital, which is located in Albury on the side of New South Wales but is covered by the Victoria Health System.

But these borders were closed on Wednesday, as authorities tried to prevent a second wave of infection spread across the country. Over the past few weeks, Victoria has struggled to contain the sudden re-emergence of a coronavirus in Melbourne, as case numbers continue to rise.

Authorities closed major roads between Victoria and New South Wales after midnight – the first time in 100 years since the last border closure during the Spanish influenza pandemic.