The Australian Border Community splits into two parts due to the closure of coronaviruses

It is located on both sides of the Murray River that separates NSW and Victoria, the twin cities of Albury and Woodonga, more commonly referred to as Albury – and Donga, have long been operating as one community and economy.
Many of its 100,000 residents cross the border to travel to work and school every day. The companies operate on both sides of the river. The two cities share the same hospital, which is located in Albury on the side of New South Wales but is covered by the Victoria Health System.
But these borders were closed on Wednesday, as authorities tried to prevent a second wave of infection spread across the country. Over the past few weeks, Victoria has struggled to contain the sudden re-emergence of a coronavirus in Melbourne, as case numbers continue to rise.
Authorities closed major roads between Victoria and New South Wales after midnight – the first time in 100 years since the last border closure during the Spanish influenza pandemic.
People from Victoria are denied entry to New South Wales, but are exempt from certain purposes and occupations, including those residing across borders in settlements such as Albury – and Donga.
Online requests for cross-border permits began on Tuesday night, but the site was down just 45 minutes after launch with 44,000 people applying, according to Australian National ABC station.
There are 55 land crossings between Victoria and New South Wales, at a border that spans more than 1,000 kilometers (621.3 mi). Albury – and Donga are located on the busiest crossings ever – and on the largest freight route in Australia, raising concerns about potential economic damage in the region.
“Total frustration and chaos”
Early Wednesday morning, traffic stretched for miles at the border checkpoint on Lincoln Causeway, a major road linking Albury to Woodunga, where police officers checked every vehicle that crossed.
Wodonga Mayor Anna Speedy, who described the situation as “unacceptable”, said it took some Wodonga residents – from Victoria’s side of the border – 50 minutes to cross the checkpoint at 6 am to go to work in Albury.
“Unfortunately, today, as we expected, it started with frustration and complete chaos,” Speedy told reporters near the checkpoint.
“By 7:30 in the morning, we had traffic in the middle of my city, to the heart of the city,” she said.
Speedis said her government will continue to work with New South Wales police to develop some practical methods.
“We have to do better. We absolutely need to find solutions because this is out of reach for our society.”
Albury Mayor Kevin Mac said that three people from Melbourne have been arrested while trying to drive across the state borders to Albury since 2 am Wednesday. He said the police sent them back.
Albury this week recorded two new coronavirus cases for the first time in weeks. According to the local health authorities, a returnee from Melbourne was infected with the virus and transferred to a family member.
Bikram Gujral, a truck driver waiting in line at the checkpoint, said he understood the stringent border restrictions that had been put in place.
“Obviously, it is frustrating for anyone. But all that the government does is for us anyway, so I feel it is right to do it if it is in our interest to be safe,” he said.
Separated by boundaries
But for some, closing the border may cost them their last chance to see their loved ones.
April Smithers, 29, is treated for terminal bone cancer at the Albury Woodonga Regional Cancer Center in Albury, on the New South Wales side of the border.
She and her husband, Chris Carter, live in Wodonga, on the side of Victoria.
“Our house is in Victoria. We cross into New South Wales almost every day to go to this hospital. With the borders closed … I will stay here. Fortunately the hospital gave me a bed last night,” Carter said.
But he said that Carter’s parents, who had traveled from Canberra to Dunga to see the couple, could not cross alongside New South Wales.
Carter said: “My parents came down to help me and April to pass all of this.” “But now they are not residents, they don’t have medical treatment themselves to go to New South Wales … They can’t see April until we find out how they get their permits.”
The emergence of the virus again indicates the difficulties faced by authorities around the world, as it tries to reopen cities after protracted closings. Australia has been declared one of the world’s most successful countries in treating and containing the virus, closing its borders and restricting international travel early.
Residents of Australia’s second largest city will not be allowed to leave their homes unless they are shopping for groceries, caregiving, playing sports or working. Cafés and restaurants that have been allowed to reopen for weeks will return only on request. Beauty and personal services will be closed, as well as cultural and recreational places.
