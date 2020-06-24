The Australian fugitive was found hiding in the ship’s air-conditioning hatch with cash and knife

While this may sound like something from the action movie, Australian authorities say the drama unfolded in real life over the weekend.

On Saturday morning, a cargo ship bound for Newcastle harbor, New South Wales, ran across a yacht that was having difficulties in waters off the Yamba coast, according to the Australian Border Force. The crew attached a tow line to bring the yacht with them to Newcastle, and the ship’s captain – a 31-year-old man – was taken on board.

But as the ship approached its destination later that evening, it was discovered that the tow line carrying the yacht had been broken, and that the yacht – and the man – were lost.

The Border Force said that the authorities searched the area for the missing man, but were unable to locate him.