The Bank of England joins British companies in apologizing for slavery

Britain enslaved 3.1 million Africans between 1640 and 1807, and transferred them to colonies around the world, according to a historical structure and general structure. Many of these individuals were moved to the Caribbean to work on sugar plantations, which made their owners very wealthy by exporting sugar, molasses, and rum, according to the National Archives.
When colonial slavery was abolished in 1833, the British government paid 20 million pounds ($ 25 million) to compensate the slave owners, while the servants received nothing. According to today’s data, the compensation is equivalent to about 16.5 billion pounds ($ 20.6 billion), according to Historic England.
In recent weeks, Black Lives Matter protests erupted across the UK, as protesters tore apart the statue of a seventeenth-century slave trader Edward Coulston and called for the removal of other monuments.
“Slave owners were one of the most important means by which the fruits of slavery were transported to metropolitan Britain,” says University College London.
The university database shows that many former Governors and Bank of England directors owned slaves. These individuals were compensated by the UK government when slavery was abolished, and in some cases received thousands of pounds in order to free their slaves.
A Bank of England spokesman said in a statement on Friday that the eighteenth and nineteenth century slave trade was an “unacceptable” part of English history and apologized for the role that conservatives and former managers played. The spokesman said that the central bank will remove photos of former governors and managers who participated in the slave trade if they are displayed anywhere in the bank.
Churches and cathedrals too “How can the issues raised by the issue of black life be addressed when it comes to relics,” said Becky Clark, director of the churches and church buildings at the Church of England. She added that this may include changing the removal of monuments, but this should be done “safely and legally.”
“Slavery and exploitation have no place in society,” said a spokesman for the Church of England. The spokesperson added: “While we recognize the pioneering role that the clergy and active members of the Church of England played in securing the abolition of slavery, it is a shame that others inside the church actively committed and benefited from slavery.”
Major companies around the world are grappling over how to tackle racial injustice. British companies Lloyd’s of London, the world’s oldest insurance market, and pub chain Greene King recognized their ties to the slave trade earlier this week.
Claire Duffy contributed to the reporting.
