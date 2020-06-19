The Bank of England joins British companies in apologizing for slavery

Several British companies acknowledged ties with the slave trade this week and pledged to provide new financial support for black groups and ethnic minorities. Companies are highlighted in University College London database Explore the legacy of British slave ownership, which made it A great contribution For the country’s wealth.

Britain enslaved 3.1 million Africans between 1640 and 1807, and transferred them to colonies around the world, according to a historical structure and general structure. Many of these individuals were moved to the Caribbean to work on sugar plantations, which made their owners very wealthy by exporting sugar, molasses, and rum, according to the National Archives.

When colonial slavery was abolished in 1833, the British government paid 20 million pounds ($ 25 million) to compensate the slave owners, while the servants received nothing. According to today’s data, the compensation is equivalent to about 16.5 billion pounds ($ 20.6 billion), according to Historic England.

In recent weeks, Black Lives Matter protests erupted across the UK, as protesters tore apart the statue of a seventeenth-century slave trader Edward Coulston and called for the removal of other monuments.