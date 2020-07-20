The Baraka Fund responds to prayer by providing food, necessities and hope in a small community in Georgia

Stuart began the ministry after seeing its neighbors go without food and other necessities amid the coronary virus pandemic. Now a simple wooden cupboard she calls the “Al Baraka Box” offers much-needed help to her community.

Stewart told CNN, referring to her inspiration for the Al Baraka Fund: “I love to find the coupon and find deals, and I’ve already got stock for my family and thought,” How can I use this? ”

Stewart, 40, a mother of five, entered the Internet and saw other communities open pantry cabinets in public places, but she knew there was no one near her home in Lula, Georgia.

She said: “My husband and I are not a carpenter in any way, but we built this little box.”